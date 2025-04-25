From Droupadi Murmu to Donald Trump: Full list of dignitaries attending Pope Francis’s last rites in Vatican
Donald Trump, travelling with First Lady Melania Trump, is expected to arrive on Friday after Pope Francis’s coffin is sealed.
President Droupadi Murmu, US President Donald Trump, and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky are among the prominent dignitaries attending Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday, April 26.
Heads of state and royals began arriving in Rome on Friday for the funeral, set to take place at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. However, a group of poor people will gather at a small basilica to meet his casket, reflecting Pope Francis's humble character and his rejection of grandeur.
Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei are among those arriving on Friday, the final day Pope Francis’s body will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica before his coffin is sealed in preparation for the funeral on Saturday.
The Vatican confirmed that 130 delegations, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs, are expected to attend.
When do the Cardinals meet?
The conclave to elect a new pope will begin no earlier than May 5, following nine days of public mourning.
Cardinals have started arriving in Rome, with 113 gathering on Thursday morning to discuss church matters. They will meet again on Friday before taking a break for the weekend.
“We are getting ready, but we still have not entered into the more intense phase. We are in the organizational phase,” said Italian Cardinal Fernando Filoni on Thursday..
Papal burial
In line with Francis’ focus on the marginalised, the Vatican stated that a group of poor and needy individuals will pay their respects to the pope's coffin when it arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for burial on Saturday.
The tomb is being prepared behind a wooden partition within the basilica, chosen by Francis to be close to an icon of the Madonna that he greatly admired and often prayed to.
The Vatican released photos on Friday showing the marble tombstone flat against the ground, with the simple Latin inscription he requested in his will: “Franciscus.”
Here is the full list of global leaders attending funeral
Trump, travelling with First Lady Melania Trump, is expected to arrive on Friday after Pope Francis’s coffin is sealed. Here's the full list:
Asia
India: President Droupadi Murmu
Philippines: President Ferdinand Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos
Americas
Argentina: President Javier Milei
Brazil: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and First Lady Janja
Honduras: President Xiomara Castro
United States: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania
Europe
Austria: Chancellor Christian Stocker
Belgium: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart De Wever
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov
Croatia: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic
Czech Republic: Prime Minister Petr Fiala
Denmark: Queen Mary
Estonia: President Alar Karis
European Union: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa
Finland: President Alexander Stubb
France: President Emmanuel Macron
Germany: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (outgoing), and Chancellor Friedrich Merz (incoming, not attending)
Greece: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Hungary: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Ireland: President Michael Higgins and First Lady Sabina, Taoiseach Micheal Martin
Kosovo: President Vjosa Osmani
Latvia: President Edgars Rinkevics
Lithuania: President Gitanas Nauseda
Moldova: President Maia Sandu
Monaco: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene
Netherlands: Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp
North Macedonia: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova
Norway: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide
Poland: President Andrzej Duda and First Lady
Portugal: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro
Romania: Interim President Ilie Bolojan
Russia: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova
Slovakia: President Peter Pellegrini
Slovenia: President Natasa Pirc Musar, Prime Minister Robert Golob
Spain: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia
Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson
Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska
United Kingdom: Prince William (representing King Charles III), Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Middle East
Israel: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador to the Holy See
Africa
Cape Verde: President Jose Maria Neves
Central African Republic: President Faustin-Archange Touadera
United Nations
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
(With inputs from Associated Press)