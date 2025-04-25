From Droupadi Murmu to Donald Trump: Full list of dignitaries attending Pope Francis’s last rites in Vatican

President Droupadi Murmu, US President Donald Trump, and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky are among the prominent dignitaries attending Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday, April 26. Heads of state and royals began arriving in Rome on Friday for Pope Francis's funeral, which is set to take place in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.(AP)

Heads of state and royals began arriving in Rome on Friday for the funeral, set to take place at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. However, a group of poor people will gather at a small basilica to meet his casket, reflecting Pope Francis's humble character and his rejection of grandeur.

Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei are among those arriving on Friday, the final day Pope Francis’s body will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica before his coffin is sealed in preparation for the funeral on Saturday.

The Vatican confirmed that 130 delegations, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs, are expected to attend.

When do the Cardinals meet?

The conclave to elect a new pope will begin no earlier than May 5, following nine days of public mourning.

Cardinals have started arriving in Rome, with 113 gathering on Thursday morning to discuss church matters. They will meet again on Friday before taking a break for the weekend.

“We are getting ready, but we still have not entered into the more intense phase. We are in the organizational phase,” said Italian Cardinal Fernando Filoni on Thursday..

Papal burial

In line with Francis’ focus on the marginalised, the Vatican stated that a group of poor and needy individuals will pay their respects to the pope's coffin when it arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for burial on Saturday.

The tomb is being prepared behind a wooden partition within the basilica, chosen by Francis to be close to an icon of the Madonna that he greatly admired and often prayed to.

The Vatican released photos on Friday showing the marble tombstone flat against the ground, with the simple Latin inscription he requested in his will: “Franciscus.”

Here is the full list of global leaders attending funeral

Trump, travelling with First Lady Melania Trump, is expected to arrive on Friday after Pope Francis’s coffin is sealed. Here's the full list:

Asia

India: President Droupadi Murmu

Philippines: President Ferdinand Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos

Americas

Argentina: President Javier Milei

Brazil: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and First Lady Janja

Honduras: President Xiomara Castro

United States: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania

Europe

Austria: Chancellor Christian Stocker

Belgium: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart De Wever

Bulgaria: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov

Croatia: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic

Czech Republic: Prime Minister Petr Fiala

Denmark: Queen Mary

Estonia: President Alar Karis

European Union: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa

Finland: President Alexander Stubb

France: President Emmanuel Macron

Germany: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (outgoing), and Chancellor Friedrich Merz (incoming, not attending)

Greece: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Hungary: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Ireland: President Michael Higgins and First Lady Sabina, Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Kosovo: President Vjosa Osmani

Latvia: President Edgars Rinkevics

Lithuania: President Gitanas Nauseda

Moldova: President Maia Sandu

Monaco: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene

Netherlands: Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp

North Macedonia: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

Norway: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide

Poland: President Andrzej Duda and First Lady

Portugal: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro

Romania: Interim President Ilie Bolojan

Russia: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova

Slovakia: President Peter Pellegrini

Slovenia: President Natasa Pirc Musar, Prime Minister Robert Golob

Spain: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia

Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska

United Kingdom: Prince William (representing King Charles III), Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Middle East

Israel: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador to the Holy See

Africa

Cape Verde: President Jose Maria Neves

Central African Republic: President Faustin-Archange Touadera

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

(With inputs from Associated Press)