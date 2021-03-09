IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / From land of promise to pariah state: Myanmar coup rattles foreign firms
Protesters are dispersed as riot police fire tear gas during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 8, 2021. Myanmar security forces continued to clamp down on anti-coup protesters, firing tear gas to break up a crowd of around 1,000 people who were demonstrating in the capital, Naypyitaw. The protesters deployed fire extinguishers to create a smoke screen as they fled from authorities. (AP Photo)(AP)
Protesters are dispersed as riot police fire tear gas during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 8, 2021. Myanmar security forces continued to clamp down on anti-coup protesters, firing tear gas to break up a crowd of around 1,000 people who were demonstrating in the capital, Naypyitaw. The protesters deployed fire extinguishers to create a smoke screen as they fled from authorities. (AP Photo)(AP)
world news

From land of promise to pariah state: Myanmar coup rattles foreign firms

A month on, those pledges are being sorely tested with Myanmar's economy all but paralysed by massive anti-coup protests, widespread strikes and the junta's killing of dozens of protesters drawing calls for boycotts and sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:13 PM IST

Shortly after the military seized power, 55 foreign investors in Myanmar from Coca Cola to Facebook signed a statement committing to the country and employees there during developments of "deep concern".

A month on, those pledges are being sorely tested with Myanmar's economy all but paralysed by massive anti-coup protests, widespread strikes and the junta's killing of dozens of protesters drawing calls for boycotts and sanctions.

A sudden about-turn from Australia's Woodside Petroleum, one of the signatories to the statement, exemplifies the challenges. It said on February 27 it was reducing its presence in the country amid concerns about violence and would pull its offshore exploration team - just one week after saying drilling would not be affected.

This week, fashion giant H&M, which has around 45 direct suppliers in Myanmar and is also a signatory to the statement, said it had paused new orders from the country due to transport and manufacturing disruptions.

H&M is not, however, taking any immediate decision on its long-term future in Myanmar.

"We fully recognise the complexities ... in balancing different aspects to ensure that the people in Myanmar are not negatively affected," said Serkan Tanka, Myanmar country manager at H&M.

One large global firm has already made a dramatic exit. Kirin Holdings Co is winding up a beer alliance with a military-linked company after coming under pressure from activist groups.

Escalating violence, which has seen more than 50 protesters killed, is only adding to the uncertainty facing companies anxious about reputational risk.

"If this goes on for months, more would probably just totally leave," said Murray Hiebert, senior associate of the Southeast Asia programme at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

RISKY BUSINESS

Operating in Myanmar has long been a wrestle between high risk and potential high reward for foreign business.

The opening up of one of Asia's last frontier markets in 2011 after half a century of military rule led to a surge in foreign direct investment. Net inflows peaked at $4.7 billion in 2017 compared with $900 million in 2010, according to the World Bank.

But even before the coup, firms were grappling with crumbling infrastructure, constant power disruptions, legal uncertainty and an economy controlled in large parts by the military.

While all foreign firms will be assessing and will be assessed over their next moves, energy companies - some of the longest standing foreign investors in Myanmar - are particularly likely to come under further pressure.

The United Nation's human rights investigator on Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said in a report last week that countries should impose sanctions on Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), which is now controlled by the military and represents its largest source of revenue.

Total, which has been in Myanmar since 1992, and Chevron have a large offshore gas project in partnership with MOGE. A Chevron spokesperson said it will comply with all applicable laws and sanctions. Total declined comment on the threat of sanctions.

Telecom and internet companies too are in a difficult position as they deal with intermittent shutdowns of services and new amendments to cyber laws that threaten human rights.

Norway's Telenor, which has a mobile licence in Myanmar, said on Monday that the amendments broaden the powers of the military and reduce civil liberties, calling for the restoration of a sound legal framework in Myanmar.

Facebook on Feb. 2 banned the Myanmar military from using its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Just how corporates should respond to Myanmar's challenges is a matter of hot debate.

Chris Sidoti, an expert on Myanmar who was part of a UN-led fact-finding mission in 2019, says all foreign firms should suspend their businesses in Myanmar because the military has taken over every facet of government.

Rights group Burma Campaign UK has called on Western brands to be diligent with who they work with but not to abandon Myanmar workers. Nearly half a million people in Myanmar are employed in factories producing textiles for retailers like H&M, Adidas, Gap and Zara.

John Bray, director at business consultancy Control Risks, said that pressure on firms in Myanmar needed to be guided by an assessment of "complicity".

"If you are providing a service for the Myanmar people, which they are paid for and which promotes the development of the economy, I don't think you're complicit in what is going on in the streets," said Bray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
Close
Wearing colored vests, volunteer workers sit socially distanced as they take part in a training session before a shift working at a mass vaccination clinic at Seattle University. (AP Photo )
Wearing colored vests, volunteer workers sit socially distanced as they take part in a training session before a shift working at a mass vaccination clinic at Seattle University. (AP Photo )
world news

Volunteers are key at Covid-19 vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot

AP, Seattle
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:24 AM IST
During their shifts, volunteers are handed colored vests matched to their skill level and experience. The majority wear orange for general tasks, which includes sanitizing clipboards, asking people to fill out forms, taking temperatures and monitoring the newly vaccinated to ensure no dangerous side effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeff Bezos announced the Earth Fund in February 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
Jeff Bezos announced the Earth Fund in February 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Jeff Bezos plans to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Jeff Bezos, who announced plans to step down as Amazon’s CEO last month to focus on philanthropic and science interests, cited Steer’s decades of experience in environmental and climate science.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities say Riser, a Dallas police officer, has been arrested on two counts of capital murder. (AP File Photo )
Authorities say Riser, a Dallas police officer, has been arrested on two counts of capital murder. (AP File Photo )
world news

Dallas cop charged in alleged murder was under investigation in 2017: Report

AP, Dallas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Bryan Riser was charged last week with two counts of capital murder in the killings of Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoppers walk past the Tesla Inc. showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai, China. (Bloomberg File Photo )
Shoppers walk past the Tesla Inc. showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai, China. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Hackers access 150,000 security cams' live feed, expose Tesla, jails, hospitals

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:50 AM IST
A video shot inside a Tesla warehouse in Shanghai, shows workers on an assembly line. The hackers said they obtained access to 222 cameras in Tesla factories and warehouses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS(Harpo Productions via Reuters)
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS(Harpo Productions via Reuters)
world news

World viewership of Megan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nearly 50 million

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Winfrey's talk with Megan Markle and Prince Harry was the rare interview to exceed the hype. CBS had originally set aside 90 minutes for the broadcast but, after the interview actually took place, bumped it up to two hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech showed a high ability to neutralise coronavirus strains first detected in Brazil, the UK and South Africa, according to a new study.(REUTERS)
The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech showed a high ability to neutralise coronavirus strains first detected in Brazil, the UK and South Africa, according to a new study.(REUTERS)
world news

China launches Covid travel pass

Agencies, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:42 AM IST
As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries including Bahrain have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people, and the EU agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An official wearing a radioactive protective gear stands in front of Advanced Liquid Processing Systems at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.(AP file photo)
An official wearing a radioactive protective gear stands in front of Advanced Liquid Processing Systems at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.(AP file photo)
world news

10 years after Fukushima, Japan remembers ‘man-made’ disaster

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:57 AM IST
An onslaught of waves sparked by the 9.0-magnitude quake crashed into the northeastern coast, killing nearly 20,000 people and crippling the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant. More than 160,000 residents fled as radiation spewed into the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 27.5m people, including frontline workers and senior citizens, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pakistan(AP)
A total of 27.5m people, including frontline workers and senior citizens, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pakistan(AP)
world news

Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Indian-made vaccine via Gavi: Report

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The doses will be received under an agreement with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the report said, adding that additional 16 million doses will be received by June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(A file photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. (AFP)
(A file photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. (AFP)
world news

China hasn’t withdrawn from several LAC positions, says top US commander

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Admiral Philip S. Davidson, who commands the US military’s Indo-Pacific Command, told lawmakers at a congressional hearing that America had helped India over its border conflict by providing information, cold-weather clothing and other equipment
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday pledged to bolster cooperation with Australia and the US to tackle common challenges and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.(Agencies)
PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday pledged to bolster cooperation with Australia and the US to tackle common challenges and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.(Agencies)
world news

First Quad summit on March 12; bolstering cooperation, Indo-Pacific on agenda

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:36 PM IST
It will be held over a year after the Quad was upgraded to the level of foreign ministers in September 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unilever in a bid to shed stereotypes dropped the word "normal" from its beauty products. In this file picture from 2018, Unilever headquarters in seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (REUTERS)
Unilever in a bid to shed stereotypes dropped the word "normal" from its beauty products. In this file picture from 2018, Unilever headquarters in seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (REUTERS)
world news

Unilever beauty, personal care products to not use word 'normal'

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:20 PM IST
  • The word "normal" is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin -- normal to oily skin for example -- is recommended for any product or brand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Queen Elizabeth(Reuters file)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth(Reuters file)
world news

Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's racism accusations

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP, London
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:47 PM IST
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the Queen said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paramedics transport a patient with COVID-19 disease from the Usti nad Orlici Hospital, Czech Republic, to the Raciborz Hospital in Poland. (AP)
Paramedics transport a patient with COVID-19 disease from the Usti nad Orlici Hospital, Czech Republic, to the Raciborz Hospital in Poland. (AP)
world news

Czech Republic's hospitals struggle with rising Covid cases

AP, Prague
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:12 PM IST
  • Pardubice was the first entire region of the country’s 14 to declare last week intensive care units in its five regional hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in serious condition and it could not take any more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A photo of Maju Varghese. (Twitter)
A photo of Maju Varghese. (Twitter)
world news

White House appoints Indian-American Maju Varghese as WHMO director

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Varghese had earlier served as executive director of US President Joe Biden’s inauguration committee and chief operating officer of the campaign
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly woman gets her Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the Americas sports center in Ecatepec, a borough on the outskirts of Mexico City. (AP)
An elderly woman gets her Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the Americas sports center in Ecatepec, a borough on the outskirts of Mexico City. (AP)
world news

Mexico ignores efficacy concerns, signs deal for 36 mn Covid vaccines with China

AP, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:59 PM IST
  • The total of 32 million doses, plus at least 4 million doses of the CanSino shot, would dwarf the estimated 5 million vaccine doses Mexico has acquired from other sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP