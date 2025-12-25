From Saudi Arabia to the Vatican: How the world is celebrating Christmas 2025

Every year, the world goes all out for Christmas Day on December 25. In 2025, as global conflicts such as the ones in Gaza and Ukraine continue to rage, and the unrest in Bangladesh, Christmas 2025 remains a subdued one. Kolkata: People gather during the Christmas festival celebration at illuminated Park Street, in Kolkata, India (PTI)

From the Vatican City to Saudi Arabia, here's a look at how the world is celebrating Christmas.

Vatican City

Pope Leo XIV delivered his first Christmas message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica the Urbi et Orbi. The American Pope, who was elected in may 2025 after the death of Pope Francis, called for peace in Russia and Ukraine.

The US pope, also condemned the "senselessness" of war and the "rubble and open wounds" it leaves behind.

"Let us pray in a particular way for the tormented people of Ukraine," he said.

"May the parties involved, with the support and commitment of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct and respectful dialogue," he added.

The Pope also prayed for peace upon the people of Gaza. "How... can we not think of the tents in Gaza, exposed for weeks to rain, wind and cold," the pope said, adding that the territory's inhabitants "have nothing left and have lost everything."

Syria

In Syria, Christmas lights illuminated Damascus's Old City despite the Christian community's fears of violence after a deadly attack in June.

Around the district, red baubles hung from trees as shopkeepers put up Christmas decorations, and street vendors peddled warm chestnuts.

"Syria deserves joy and for us to be happy, and to hope for a new future," said 20-year-old student Loris Aasaf to news agency AFP.

US

In the United States, President Donald Trump issued a starkly different message to those of religious leaders.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wished a Merry Christmas "to everyone, including the radical left-wing scum", referring to Democrats.

Meanwhile, severe weather disrupted the holiday season in California where authorities, fearing flooding, have declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and ordered evacuations.

Australia

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a somber message after the deadly attack during Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach on December 14.

"After the terror inflicted on Jewish Australia celebrating Hanukkah and Bondi Beach, we feel the weight of sorrow in our hearts," he said. Meanwhile, tourists took to Bondi Beach to celebrate the holiday.

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Christmas celebrations were embraced. What was once a private celebration has now started to be celebrated as a holiday in public spaces.

Malls in Riyadh and Jeddah now feature Christmas trees, lights, and festive menus. These displays remain commercial and festive in nature rathe than promoting religious observance.

Turkey

In Türkiye, a Christmas eve mass was held at the Church of Saint Peter, where the first ever religious gathering was held in the first century, which is also when Christianity came into existence.

UK

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a pledge to tackle the cost-of-living crisis as a “priority” for the government in his Christmas message on Thursday.

"I know many across Britain are still struggling with the cost of living. Helping with that is my priority,” said Starmer, in his message.

"But at this time of the year, which celebrates love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel even more acute. So, call around to a neighbour. Check in on a friend or a relative who you haven't heard from for a while. Reach out. It can make a huge difference. That is what Christmas is about," he added further.

Meanwhile, King Charles III called for kindness and unity amid global conflicts as he led the annual Christmas celebrations for the royal family.

“To this day, in times of uncertainty, these ways of living are treasured by all the great faiths and provide us with deep wells of hope, of resilience in the face of adversity,” Charles said.

“Peace through forgiveness, simply getting to know our neighbours and by showing respect to one another, creating new friendships," he added.

Gaza

In the Gaza strip, Palestinians marked the first proper Christmas celebration after a ceasefire was announced for the Israel Hamas war.

As Israeli strikes continue, in Bethlehem, Christmas celebrations were held. On Christmas Day, The Holy Family Church in Gaza lit its Christmas tree for the first time in two years since Israel's genocidal war began.

India

In India, Christmas celebrations are in full swing across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. However, in the lead up to Christmas day, several right wing organisations raised issues regarding the celebration of the holiday.