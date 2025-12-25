'May he perish': Ukrainian President Zelensky takes dig at Vladimir Putin in Christmas wish

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky apparently took a dig at his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin in his annual Christmas message. Taking to X on Wednesday, Christmas Eve, Zelensky shared his wishes for the holiday, in which he highlighted peace for Ukraine. After his apparent dig at Putin, the Ukrainian president added that when Ukrainians turn to God, they ask for "something greater."(AFP)

In his three minute video message, the Ukrainian president also appeared to wish death for Vladimir Putin.

"Today, we all share one dream. And we make one wish - for all of us, 'May he perish,' each of us may think to ourselves," said Zelensky.

However, the president added that when Ukrainians turn to God, they ask for "something greater."

"We ask for peace for Ukraine. We fight for it. And we pray for it, and we deserve it," he said, adding that he wishes that "every Ukrainian family may live in harmony. That every Ukrainian child may rejoice in a gift, smile, and preserve that so very important childlike faith in goodness and in miracles."

Zelensky's Christmas message also comes just as Russia hit Ukraine with missiles and drones, killing at least three people, including a four-year-old child, and triggering power outages.

"On the eve of Christmas, the Russians once again showed who they truly are. Massive shelling, hundreds of "shaheds", ballistic missiles, Kinzhal strikes - everything was used. This is how the godless strike," he said.

20-point plan presented to Russia

In a major breakthrough in the negotiations to end the Ukraine war, Zelensky on Wednesday shared details of a fresh US-led proposal aimed at stopping the fighting that has been on since February 2022.

This plan was presented to Russia on Wednesday, following which Moscow has called for some changes in the draft peace plan.

While the 20-point peace plan addresses several key issues between Russia and Ukraine, Zelensky shared that the territorial dispute remains unsolved.

Russia has called on Ukraine to concede the Donbas region, which Kyiv has refused to do so. However, Moscow stays adamant on its demand.