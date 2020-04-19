G20 health ministers start virtual meeting on Covid-19

world

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies began a virtual meeting on Sunday to work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabian state television reported.

Member countries will be joined by leaders from Spain, Singapore, Jordan and Switzerland as well as international and regional organisations including the World Health Organization and the World Bank, a separate G20 statement said.

Saudi Arabia holds the G20 presidency.