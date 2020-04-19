e-paper
Home / World News / G20 health ministers start virtual meeting on Covid-19

G20 health ministers start virtual meeting on Covid-19

Member countries will be joined by leaders from Spain, Singapore, Jordan and Switzerland as well as international and regional organisations including the World Health Organization and the World Bank

world Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:52 IST
Reuters
Dubai
A virtual meet between World Bank, WHO, and G20 health ministers have begun to discuss means to mitigate pandemic.
Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies began a virtual meeting on Sunday to work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabian state television reported.

Member countries will be joined by leaders from Spain, Singapore, Jordan and Switzerland as well as international and regional organisations including the World Health Organization and the World Bank, a separate G20 statement said.

Saudi Arabia holds the G20 presidency.

