'Gang members, illegal aliens': Federal agents identify pair shot by border patrol in Portland
The agency blamed former President Joe Biden for allowing the two to remain in the United States.
Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras were identified as the two people taken to hospital following a violent confrontation with a federal agent in Portland.
On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security named the pair in a post on X, describing them as suspected members or associates of the Tren de Aragua gang.
The agency blamed former President Joe Biden for allowing the two to remain in the United States.
According to the DHS, Moncada was driving the vehicle during the encounter, while Zambrano-Contreras was seated in the passenger seat. Law enforcement sources told CNN the two are married.
"REVOLTING LIES! The two criminal illegal aliens who attacked Border Patrol in Portland are a gang member and his prostitute NOT an innocent “married couple. [Moncada] illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration,” the DHS wrote on X.
“Since then, he was arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a final order of removal.”
Also Read | Portland CBP-involved shooting: Two shot near East Burnside; details emerge
The agency said Zambrano-Contreras has been living in the US illegally since entering through El Paso, Texas, in 2023.
“Since illegally entering, Contreras played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and was involved with a prior shooting in Portland,” the DHS wrote.
The incident took place on Thursday at about 2.19 pm PST during a vehicle stop by border patrol agents, according to an earlier DHS post on X.
It said: “When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents.
“Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene.”
CNN reported that the driver was shot in the arm, while the passenger was struck in the chest.
The shooting occurred one day after 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.
Portland Police Chief Bob Day said: “We are still in the early stages of this incident.
“We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.”
Authorities have launched an investigation into the Portland incident.
The Portland Police Bureau said its officers were not involved.
A statement from the bureau said: “At 2.24pm, officers received information that a man who had been shot was calling and requesting help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside.
“Officers responded and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds.
“The patients were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.”
Portland Mayor Keith Wilson confirmed the shooting in a statement, writing: “Just one day after the horrific violence in Minnesota at the hands of federal agents, our community here in Portland is now grappling with another deeply troubling incident.”