'Gang members, illegal aliens': Federal agents identify pair shot by border patrol in Portland

Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras were identified as the two people taken to hospital following a violent confrontation with a federal agent in Portland. A Riot police officer looks on as demonstrators gather outside the Portland ICE facility to protest after U.S. federal agents shot two people in Portland, Oregon, U.S., January 8, 2026. (REUTERS)

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security named the pair in a post on X, describing them as suspected members or associates of the Tren de Aragua gang.

The agency blamed former President Joe Biden for allowing the two to remain in the United States.

According to the DHS, Moncada was driving the vehicle during the encounter, while Zambrano-Contreras was seated in the passenger seat. Law enforcement sources told CNN the two are married.

"REVOLTING LIES! The two criminal illegal aliens who attacked Border Patrol in Portland are a gang member and his prostitute NOT an innocent “married couple. [Moncada] illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration,” the DHS wrote on X.

“Since then, he was arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a final order of removal.”

