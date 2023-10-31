News / World News / ‘Gaza ceasefire will not happen’: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

‘Gaza ceasefire will not happen’: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

AFP |
Oct 31, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Vowing that Israel would "fight until this battle is won", Netanyahu said the army was going out of its way to "prevent civilian casualties" in Gaza.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a ceasefire in the Gaza war "will not happen" as it would amount to surrendering to the territory's Islamist rulers Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Reuters)

Netanyahu also told a press conference that other countries must give more help in the struggle to free more than 230 hostages kidnapped by Hamas in its October 7 attacks.

The Israeli leader said the international community must demand the captives "be freed immediately, unconditionally".

He said among the captives were 33 children and Hamas was "terrorising them, keeping them as hostages".

"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. This will not happen," he said.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says at least 8,306 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli air and artillery strikes since the war erupted on October 7 after Hamas's deadly attack on southern Israel killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
