News / World News / Gaza war death toll hits 20,258

Gaza war death toll hits 20,258

AFP |
Dec 23, 2023 09:21 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The latest toll includes 201 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that at least 20,258 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of war with Israel on October 7.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli military operates in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli military operates in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.(Reuters)

The latest toll includes 201 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. Most of the dead are women and children.

