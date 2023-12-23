Gaza war death toll hits 20,258
AFP |
Dec 23, 2023 09:21 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: The latest toll includes 201 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that at least 20,258 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of war with Israel on October 7.
The latest toll includes 201 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. Most of the dead are women and children.
