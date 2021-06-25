George Floyd statues vandalised by white supremacist group

A White supremacist group vandalised a statue of George Floyd, unveiled on Juneteenth commemorating his death in police brutality last year in Minneapolis, in New York on Thursday morning. George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis sparked worldwide outrage against racial violence and triggered a massive "Black Lives Matter movement" in the country.

The HCTF is investigating vandalism, discovered this morning, to the new George Floyd statue that was unveiled at 1545 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn @NYPD70Pct this past weekend. If you have any information, you are urged to DM @NYPDTips or call them @ 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/7e2vjbrr3D — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) June 24, 2021





According to multiple reports by local media, black paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd. The group, considered to be a white right-wing hate group, also painted "PatriotsFront.Us" at the pedestal with white paint. It was discovered vandalised at around 7:20am local time.

The New York Police said they are investigating the vandalism. "The HCTF is investigating vandalism, discovered this morning, to the new George Floyd statue that was unveiled at 1545 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn @NYPD70Pct this past weekend. If you have any information, you are urged to DM @NYPDTips or call them @ 1-800-577-TIPS," NYPD tweeted.

A Democrat and New York City Council Member Farah Louis immediately condemned and called it a "shameful act" and "hate crime" in a statement on Thursday. Louis also asserted that the action will not deter "the efforts to achieve racial justice and equality." Louis also said that her office is working with the artist, Chris Carnabuci, to repair the damage.

This came after police in Newark said that they are investigating the defacing of another Floyd bust at City Hall in New Jersey. This was vandalised overnight. The 700-pound bronze statue also had the name of the same hate group painted in white on the front.

Floyd was killed last year by a police officer during an arrest. Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers who were at the scene, knelt on Floyd's neck and back for more than nine minutes, while Floyd gasped for breath. A video of the incident recorded by a local teen triggered a huge outrage in the country after it went viral on social media. As he was dying, Floyd said "I can't breathe" which was used as a rallying cry during subsequent protests across the country and globally.

The police officer was found guilty of murder in April this year by the court.



