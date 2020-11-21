Georgia corrects news release, says election certification due later on Friday
Secretary Brad Raffensperger said earlier on Friday the state had certified its results, declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner.world Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 01:38 IST
Washington
Georgia’s Secretary of State corrected a news release certifying the state’s election results on Friday, saying the certification was still going on and would be finished later in the day.
Secretary Brad Raffensperger said earlier on Friday the state had certified its results, declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the US presidential election in Georgia.
