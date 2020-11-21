e-paper
Georgia corrects news release, says election certification due later on Friday

Georgia corrects news release, says election certification due later on Friday

Secretary Brad Raffensperger said earlier on Friday the state had certified its results, declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner.

world Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 01:38 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Washington
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger corrected a news release certifying the state’s election results.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger corrected a news release certifying the state's election results.
         

Georgia’s Secretary of State corrected a news release certifying the state’s election results on Friday, saying the certification was still going on and would be finished later in the day.

Secretary Brad Raffensperger said earlier on Friday the state had certified its results, declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the US presidential election in Georgia.

