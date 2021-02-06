German finance minister angry at Covid vaccine rollout, which EU chief defends
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he was angry that more COVID-19 vaccines were not ordered last year as EU chief executive Ursula von der Leyen renewed her defence of the European Commission's record on rolling them out.
EU countries have so far given first doses to just under 4% of their populations, compared with 11% for the United States and almost 17% for Britain, according to Our World in Data. Von der Leyen has been under fire for the EU's slow rollout.
"I'm angry about some of the decisions that were taken last year," Scholz told BBC radio's Today programme. "I think there had been the opportunity to order more of the vaccines."
Asked about von der Leyen's responsibility for the slow rollout, Scholz, speaking in English, replied: "I think it is necessary that anyone learns the lesson, and this is also (true) for Europe. I think the European Union is strong."
Scholz, a Social Democrat, and von der Leyen, a Christian Democrat, served together in Germany's ruling coalition until 2019, when she quit to take over as European Commission president.
In an opinion piece to run in Sunday's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, von der Leyen said it was misleading to say that sealing vaccine contracts earlier would have speeded up their delivery.
"The bottleneck lies elsewhere. Producing a new vaccine is an incredibly complex business," she wrote, adding that "among the hundreds of components needed, important ingredients are in short supply worldwide".
Describing the fight against the virus as "not a sprint, it is a marathon", von der Leyen added that "mutations worry us".
"We need to prepare today for a scenario in which the virus can no longer be sufficiently suppressed with current vaccines," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German finance minister angry at Covid vaccine rollout, which EU chief defends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to fight 'anti-Semitic' ICC ruling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer applies to register Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China flags Taiwan as core issue, asks US to rectify aggressive policies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 300 Myanmar lawmakers sign declaration rejecting junta rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK ministers seek more control over National Health Service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar military detains Australian in first known foreigner arrest since coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan conveys 'strong concerns' to China over new coast guard law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China approves second domestic Covid-19 vaccine for public use
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook urges unblocking of Myanmar social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China approves Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for general public use
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca shots start to arrive in EU after vaccination chaos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX's Dragon Crew to break US record for most days in space on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Federal executions likely a Covid super-spreader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox