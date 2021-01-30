IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / German health minister says country already ordering Covid-19 vaccines for 2022
"We are now actually ordering further vaccines for 2022, to have at least some on hand," Spahn said.(AFP)
"We are now actually ordering further vaccines for 2022, to have at least some on hand," Spahn said.(AFP)
world news

German health minister says country already ordering Covid-19 vaccines for 2022

Speaking at an online town hall of healthcare workers, health minister Jens Spahn defended the progress made on procuring and administering vaccines, saying 2.3 million of Germany's 83 million people had already received a dose.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Berlin
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:42 PM IST

Germany is ordering vaccines for 2022 in case regular or booster doses are needed to keep the population immune against variants of Covid-19, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday, amid growing frustration in Europe at the slow pace of vaccination.

Speaking at an online town hall of healthcare workers, Spahn defended the progress made on procuring and administering vaccines, saying 2.3 million of Germany's 83 million people had already received a dose.

European governments have faced criticism over supply and production bottlenecks as vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all announced cuts to delivery volumes just as they were expected to ramp up production.

Germany - Europe's largest economy - has been crippled by a second lockdown introduced in November, and many in the general public are looking enviously at the faster pace of vaccination in Britain, Israel and the United States.

"We are now actually ordering further vaccines for 2022, to have at least some on hand," Spahn said. "Nobody knows if we'll need a booster... With production capacities now being extended, we'll order vaccines as a precaution. If we don't need them, good, but if we do then they'll be available."

Some of Germany's powerful regional premiers joined the chorus of criticism of the federal government on Saturday, ahead of Monday's meeting of a new vaccination task force that will bring national and regional players around the same table with pharma companies and European Union representatives.

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder proposed new rules allowing the state to have more say in directing vaccine supplies to those who need them most.

"We need an emergency vaccine economy in which the state sets clear rules," he told Die Welt newspaper, calling for authorities to consider authorising Chinese and Russian vaccines for use in Europe.

Authorities reported 13,321 new infections in Germany on Saturday and 794 deaths, though the number of cases per 100,000 people over seven days fell by three to 91. The government says the number must be below 50 to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 jens spahn coronavirus germany
app
Close
"We are now actually ordering further vaccines for 2022, to have at least some on hand," Spahn said.(AFP)
"We are now actually ordering further vaccines for 2022, to have at least some on hand," Spahn said.(AFP)
world news

German health minister says country already ordering Covid-19 vaccines for 2022

Reuters, Berlin
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Speaking at an online town hall of healthcare workers, health minister Jens Spahn defended the progress made on procuring and administering vaccines, saying 2.3 million of Germany's 83 million people had already received a dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in line for the Covid-19 vaccine in Paterson, New Jersey Thursday, January 21, 2021.(AP)
People wait in line for the Covid-19 vaccine in Paterson, New Jersey Thursday, January 21, 2021.(AP)
world news

US Covid-19 cases trend downward, deaths roughly steady: Virus update

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The US added 162,390 cases on Friday, as new infections continue a downward trend, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan(Reuters)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan opposition to oppose amendment by Imran Khan govt on Senate polls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:59 PM IST
According to Geo News report, adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Thursday had said that a bill comprising three amendments to the Constitution of Pakistan would be presented in Parliament next week ahead of the upcoming Senate elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel St Brides Church prior to a memorial service in London on March 5, 2002. (REUTERS)
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel St Brides Church prior to a memorial service in London on March 5, 2002. (REUTERS)
world news

Daniel Pearl case: US presses Pakistan for ‘accountability’

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:56 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday pressed his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to ensure “accountability” for Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted over the killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Iran rejects new participants, negotiations on nuclear deal

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Iran began breaching the deal's limits on uranium enrichment activity after Washington withdrew from the pact in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the past month, inquiries about how to get vaccinated have become most common.(AP)
During the past month, inquiries about how to get vaccinated have become most common.(AP)
world news

Journalists sought for personal help by the Covid-19 curious

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Listeners and readers across the country are reaching out directly to journalists for help during the coronavirus pandemic, and many are responding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester Township High School basketball player wear Black Lives Matter sweatshirts before warming up for a game.(AP)
Manchester Township High School basketball player wear Black Lives Matter sweatshirts before warming up for a game.(AP)
world news

Black Lives Matter: All you need to know about Nobel Peace Prize nominee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc was founded in 2013 following the acquittal of 17-year-old African-American Trayvon Martin’s murderer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters chant during a Black Lives Matter protest.(AP)
Protesters chant during a Black Lives Matter protest.(AP)
world news

Black Lives Matter proposed for Nobel Peace Prize

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Founded in the United States in 2013, the movement received an impetus in May after George Floyd died. A white policeman had knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes ignoring Floyd's pleas that he couldn't breathe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpaceX launches its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from their facility in Boca Chica,Texas, U.S. December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins/File Photo(REUTERS)
SpaceX launches its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from their facility in Boca Chica,Texas, U.S. December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Elon Musk plans to use Texas natural gas for his Starships

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Musk’s SpaceX aims to use a site in South Texas to launch rockets to carry people and cargo to the moon and Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mark Frerichs, a contractor from Illinois, poses in Iraq in this undated photo obtained from Twitter.(AP)
Mark Frerichs, a contractor from Illinois, poses in Iraq in this undated photo obtained from Twitter.(AP)
world news

Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:50 PM IST
For US diplomats, Mark Frerichs' captivity is a piece of a much larger geopolitical puzzle that aims to balance bringing troops home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move comes after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on January 21, following a call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, had announced that China will provide 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan by January 31. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
The move comes after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on January 21, following a call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, had announced that China will provide 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan by January 31. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Pak to send special plane to China to receive first tranche of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), during a meeting here on the strategy of vaccine administration, said on Saturday that the country is geared up for the vaccination programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Technicians work at a genetic testing laboratory of BGI, formerly known as Beijing Genomics Institute, in Kunming, Yunnan province.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Technicians work at a genetic testing laboratory of BGI, formerly known as Beijing Genomics Institute, in Kunming, Yunnan province.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

China gene firm providing worldwide Covid-19 tests worked with Chinese military

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:13 PM IST
BGI Group has sold millions of Covid-19 test kits outside China since the coronavirus outbreak, including to Europe, Australia and the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state's coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state's coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
world news

Fresh data show toll South African coronavirus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • The vaccines from Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson were significantly less effective at preventing Covid-19 in trial participants in South Africa, where the potent new variant is widespread, compared with countries in which this mutation is still rare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2021_000014A)(AP)
Washington: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2021_000014A)(AP)
world news

Biden warns of growing cost of delay on economic aid plan

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:52 PM IST
US President Joe Biden signalled on Friday for the first time that he's willing to move ahead without Republicans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said this change was made to attract and retain individuals with specialised skills
The UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said this change was made to attract and retain individuals with specialised skills
world news

UAE amends citizenship law for expatriates. All you need to know.

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • The changes to the law on nationality and passports will allow expatriates to become dual citizens for the first time. Dual citizenship was earlier banned in the Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP