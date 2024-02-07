German princess bares it all on Playboy cover, becomes first aristocrat to do so

Princess of Saxony, aka Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris, has become the first aristocrat to go out of the royal ways for an unorthodox line of action that has her baring all for Playboy. The local March 2024 edition of the adult lifestyle magazine will feature a bold interview with her as she makes the most of the opportunity to break the mould. Princess Xenia released a single Dirty Laundry in 2023.(Instagram / princess_xenia_of_saxony)

With a move unlike another, Princess Xenia of Saxony hopes to show that “every woman is beautiful the way she is”. She told the German magazine Bild that her great-great-great-grandfather, Friedrich August III, was the last King of Saxony who died in 1932. The princess believes that “he would have approved” the photoshoot since he was described as ‘humorous and loving’ to her.

Claiming a link to the 1000-year-old House of Wettin, the 37-year-old princess acknowledged that her present-day royal family would look the other way. “I would be surprised if they bought a copy”, Princess Xenia told Bild. Yet she hopes that they would at least ‘tolerate’ it.

More on the German princess' Playboy magazine interview

The 37-year-old (also a singer and columnist) then addressed her royal origin and described it feeling “like a curse” during her childhood. Her association with the aristocratic family was revealed to her schoolmates when she was in Class 7. She labelled the experience from thereon as ‘terrible’.

She continued to describe the same and elaborated how the girls wanted to know if she had a maid, whereas the boys had big ideas of marrying her so they could become princes.

Unlike her childhood, she now views it as a ‘blessing’. Making the most of her stature, she's already participated in reality shows like Die Burg, Summer House of the Stars, Battle of the Reality Stars and BBC Three's Undercover Princess.

This isn't her first time indulging in something seen as conventionally controversial. The aforementioned media appearances had equally shaken the royals, who have now joined the ranks as her rivals instead.

In 2011, she also announced her biography Xenia: The Life of a Princess in the 21st Century. This move had been met with a similarly rattled response as the House of Wettin rejected her claim to the title. Maria Emanuel, Margrave of Meissen, even repudiated the Princess Xenia biography, calling it out as “a dreadful faux pas … for the 1000-year-old House of Wettin”.