e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Germany can keep spending to contend With Covid-19 pandemic, says Angela Merkel

Germany can keep spending to contend With Covid-19 pandemic, says Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel defended the debt-funded stimulus measures her government undertook this year, saying that the cost of not acting would have been far higher because companies would have gone bust and millions of jobs would be lost.

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 17:41 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.(AP)
         

Germany will be able to continue to spend “large sums” next year to contend with the economic fallout from the pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said as the country’s parliament prepares to vote on the federal budget next week.

“We were able to deploy large sums in 2020 and we will be able to do so in 2021 because we have managed our finances well in the past years,” Merkel said. She cited Germany’s ability to avoid building up new borrowing and touted its position as the least-indebted country in the Group of Seven.

Merkel defended the debt-funded stimulus measures her government undertook this year, saying that the cost of not acting would have been far higher because companies would have gone bust and millions of jobs would be lost.

“Of course we cannot maintain this level of support forever and it’s also clear that we will have to work off this exceptional debt from 2023,” Merkel said in her weekly podcast. “We already see enormous budgetary challenges for the coming years.”

Merkel suggested those challenges will have to be shouldered by Germany’s different levels of government, saying federal, state and municipal authorities “have to work together constructively to master the pandemic and its consequences as well as we can.”

The chancellor said she hopes that one or more vaccinations will be available soon, but she damped expectations for a quick end to the coronavirus. “This will not be a question of just a few months, let’s be very realistic,” she said.

tags
top news
LIVE:Farmers’ leaders push govt to decide on demands, threaten to walk out
LIVE:Farmers’ leaders push govt to decide on demands, threaten to walk out
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In