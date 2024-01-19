close_game
News / World News / Germany makes it easier to get citizenship: What are the changes

Germany makes it easier to get citizenship: What are the changes

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 11:06 PM IST

Germany citizenship: In 2022, about 168,500 people were granted German citizenship- the highest figure since 2002.

German lawmakers approved legislation which eases rules on gaining citizenship and ends restrictions on holding dual citizenship with the aim to improve integration of immigrants and help attract skilled workers. to the country as well.

Germany citizenship: People walk at the park after snowfall on the grounds of the Charlottenburg Castle in Berlin, Germany.(Reuters)
What are the major changes as per the legislation?

As per the legislation, people will be eligible for citizenship after five years in Germany or three in case of “special integration accomplishments". At present to be eligible a person needs to be in Germany for eight or six years, respectively. Additionally, German-born children would automatically become citizens if one parent has been a legal resident for five years. Currently the parent has to be a resident for from years.

Will dual citizenship rules also change?

Restrictions on holding dual citizenship will also be dropped as most people from countries other than European Union members and Switzerland now have to give up their previous nationality when they gain German citizenship.

How many people were granted German citizenship in 2022?

In 2022, about 168,500 people were granted German citizenship- the highest figure since 2002, boosted by a large increase in the number of Syrian citizens being naturalized.

What German interior minister said on the new reforms?

The country's interior minister Nancy Faeser said the reform puts Germany in line with European neighbors.

“We also must make qualified people from around the world an offer like the US, like Canada, of which acquiring German citizenship is a part,” she said.

What German Chancellor said on reforms?

Olaf Scholz said in a video message that, at a time of mounting concern over immigration “we are telling all those who often have lived and worked for decades in Germany, who keep to our laws: You belong in Germany", adding that the reform means that no one will have to “deny his roots".

