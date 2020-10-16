e-paper
Germany records 7,334 new Covid-19 cases, logs highest single-day increase

Germany records 7,334 new Covid-19 cases, logs highest single-day increase

Coronavirus cases hits a new high in Germany with 7,334 confirmed cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase till date

Oct 16, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Berlin
Germany has confirmed 7,334 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak
Germany has confirmed 7,334 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak
         

Germany has confirmed 7,334 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 348,557, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 24 to 9,734 people within the same period of time. More than 284,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 6,638 new coronavirus cases and 33 fatalities.

The World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 38.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.09 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

