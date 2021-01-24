IND USA
Covid-19: Germany to begin experimental antibodies treatment used in treating former US President Donald Trump
"Administering these antibodies in the early stages can help high-risk patients avoid a more serious progression," Jens Spahn said.(Bloomberg)
world news

Covid-19: Germany to begin experimental antibodies treatment used in treating former US President Donald Trump

"The government has bought 200,000 doses for 400 million euros ($486 million)," health minister Jens Spahn said.
AFP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:03 PM IST

Germany will become the first European Union country to start using the same experimental antibodies treatment credited with helping Donald Trump recover from Covid-19, health minister Jens Spahn said Sunday.

"The government has bought 200,000 doses for 400 million euros ($486 million)," Spahn told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, working out at 2,000 euros per dose.

The so-called monoclonal antibody cocktails will be deployed to university hospitals in the coming week, he said, adding that Germany was "the first country in the EU" to use them in the fight against the pandemic.

Spahn did not name the manufacturer that will be supplying the drugs but confirmed it was the same medicine given to then-US president Trump when he fell ill with Covid last October.

"They work like a passive vaccination. Administering these antibodies in the early stages can help high-risk patients avoid a more serious progression," Spahn said.

Trump, who was briefly hospitalised with the coronavirus, was given the antibody therapy developed by US firm Regeneron, known as REGN-COV2, even before the treatment had won regulatory approval.

He later said the medicine did "a fantastic job".

US company Eli Lilly has developed a similar therapy.

The novel treatment is a combination or "cocktail" of two lab-made antibodies: infection-fighting proteins that were developed to bind to the part of the new coronavirus that it uses to invade human cells.

The antibodies attach themselves to different parts of the virus's spike protein, distorting its structure -- similar in a way to knocking a key out of shape so it no longer fits its lock.

Germany's order comes at a time of growing frustration in the EU over a slower-than-expected rollout of vaccines.

Vaccine makers Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca have both said they would be delivering fewer doses to Europe than anticipated in the short term because of production problems.

The German government has said it nonetheless expects to be able to offer all Germans a jab by the end of August.

Topics
germany covid-19 coronavirus donald trump
The leaders discussed the need for coordination on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Iran, and Russia.(AFP)
world news

Joe Biden talks transatlantic ties, Covid-19, climate change with Boris Johnson

PTI, Washington/london
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The conversation with UK PM Johnson over phone on Saturday was Biden’s third involving a foreign leader since his inauguration on Wednesday.
A far cry from the images of the 2011 Arab Spring and 2013 overthrow of the Morsi government-- this view at noon in front of Tahrir Square, in Cairo, Egypt.(REUTERS)
world news

Arab Spring exiles look back 10 years after Egypt uprising

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:07 PM IST
A decade later, thousands are estimated to have fled abroad to escape the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi that is considered even more oppressive.
Terror groups had virtually stopped using WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Later, it was found that they have switched over to new applications available free of cost on the world wide web, a security official said.(Reuters)
world news

'No Whatsapp, FB messenger': Terror groups in Pak switch to new messaging apps

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The government had suspended internet across Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state in August 2019.
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 20, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Explained: How Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial could be different from 1st

Written by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:01 PM IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has argued that the trial will be different from last time since the whole world witnessed “president's incitement and the violence that was used”.
n the UK’s vaccination effort, the supply of vaccines is the rate-limiting factor and not distribution by the National Health Service, Matt Hancock said(Reuters)
world news

Vaccines may work less well on Covid-19 variants, UK's heath minister warns

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Hancock’s warning came as the UK reported it had vaccinated more than 5 million people, including three-quarters of over 80s. Hancock said the government is conducting a vaccine trial on the South African variant to study its response to the inoculation.
A Living Museum where the BBC filmed a hit drama series ‘Peaky Blinders’ based on the notorious Birmingham gang in the 1920s is among the new vaccine sites.(AFP)
world news

Vaccinated people may still transmit Covid-19, warns England’s chief medic

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The NHS said its new Vaccination Centres will kick off by jabbing mainly health and social care staff from Monday before opening their doors to more patients on Tuesday.
Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin answers questions during his confirmation before the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 19, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

New US defence secretary reaffirms commitment to defending Senkaku islands

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi confirmed that Article 5 of the US-Japan security treaty, which stipulates US defence obligations to Japan, covers the Senkaku Islands, Jiji said. The islets are known as the Diaoyu in China.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold mine in Qixia City in east China's Shandong Province,(AP)
world news

11 Chinese miners saved as rescuers race to find remaining 10

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The miners were brought to the surface starting from around 11 am Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported -- a major breakthrough for a rescue operation that has captivated the nation.
The US State Department urged China to stop pressuring Taiwan and reaffirmed its commitment to the island and desire to deepen ties.(AP File Photo)
world news

Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force

Reuters, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:19 PM IST
A map provided by Taiwan's defence ministry showed that the Chinese aircraft, including a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, flew over the same waters where the most recent Chinese missions have been taking place. Taiwan's air force warned away the Chinese aircraft and deployed missiles to monitor them.
People are seen on a beach as the national emergency office, ONEMI, through a message on Chileans' cell phones, urges people to abandon coastal areas after a quake at the Chilean Antarctic territory.(REUTERS)
world news

Quakes of 6.9, 5.8 magnitude hit South Shetland Islands, Chile; no major damage

AP, Santiago
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Some people in Chile received the evacuation message on their cellphones by mistake, which authorities attributed to a technical error. The mistake led to confusion and local media showed hundreds of people starting to evacuate.
Hancock also said there was a very low number of cases of the Brazilian variant, 9 at the latest count, and those were also being closely monitored.virus disease (Covid-19) vaccine clinic.(Reuters Photo )
world news

UK has 77 cases of South African Covid variant, 9 of Brazilian, minister says

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:12 PM IST
"There are 77 known cases of the South African variant here in the UK," Hancock said on BBC television.
In recent weeks, amid a second wave and a new variant of the Covid-19 virus, the crematorium has had to introduce double shifts amid daily deaths in the city which is home to more than a third of South Africa’s Indian-origin population of about 1.4 million.(AFP (Representative image))
world news

South African Hindu priests accused of overcharging for Covid victims' funerals

PTI, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Ramlall, who is a member of the Hindu Dharma Association of South Africa, said the organisation had received a number of complaints about this from families of people who had succumbed to the virus.
"Administering these antibodies in the early stages can help high-risk patients avoid a more serious progression," Jens Spahn said.(Bloomberg)
world news

Germany to begin using Covid-19 medications that helped Donald Trump's recovery

AFP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:03 PM IST
"The government has bought 200,000 doses for 400 million euros ($486 million)," health minister Jens Spahn said.
On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition had said it foiled two Houthi attacks using an armed drone launched towards Saudi Arabia and an explosive-laden boat in the southern Red Sea. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
world news

Saudi-led forces thwart air attack on Riyadh: Saudi state television

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The coalition intercepted and destroyed an "enemy air target", state-run Al Ekhbariyah channel and Saudi-owned Al Hadath said on their Twitter accounts.
US allies around the world have been eagerly awaiting indications of Joe Biden’s approach to China(AP)
world news

US pushes China to cease pressure on Taiwan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The wording appears to indicate some continuity with former US President Donald Trump’s willingness to engage with Taiwan, at the risk of provoking the Chinese government, which sees the island as part of its territory.
