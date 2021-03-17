Germany to boost incentives for firms offering vocational training by $830 million
Germany will increase incentives for firms offering vocational training by 700 million euros ($830 million) as the Covid-19 pandemic undermines efforts to reduce shortages of skilled labour in Europe's largest economy, officials said on Wednesday.
Even before the coronavirus crisis hit in 2020, workers and trainees faced huge reskilling challenges due to the digitalisation of business models, automation of production steps and electrification in the automobile industry.
The pandemic has increased the risk of skill bottlenecks and mismatch unemployment because virus-hit firms are scaling back vocational training positions and trainees are having problems applying for an apprenticeship during lockdown.
In addition, the coronavirus is reshaping Europe's labour markets more fundamentally and spurring workers to seek new career paths as old jobs disappear or remain beset with uncertainty about any return to normal.
Also read: Most Germans believe it was right to pause AstraZeneca shots, survey finds
Labour Minister Hubertus Heil from the centre-left Social Democrats said he put forward a package of measures worth some 700 million euros, including the doubling of a premium to 4,000 euros for small- and medium-sized companies which do not reduce the number of vocational training positions.
If a company decides to offer even more vocational training positions compared to an average of the previous three years, the government will raise the bonus to 6,000 euros.
"We can't afford a situation where there is no vocational training during the crisis and we lament the lack of skilled workers after the crisis," Heil told Deutschlandfunk radio.
Cabinet is expected to pass the package later on Wednesday.
The government will also lift the company size limit in the scheme to include firms with employees of up to 499, sharply up from the previous threshold of up to 249 workers.
The government hopes that the increased incentives can help counter an expected plunge in vocational training this year.
From October 2020 until February 2021, the number of people looking for vocational training was roughly 40,000 below the level recorded during the same period in the previous year, according to figures from the Federal Labour Office.
At the same time, firms offered 37,000 fewer open positions in vocational training schemes during that time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian president Bolsonaro faces record disapproval rating over Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York begins Andrew Cuomo impeachment investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO official calls blood clots 'very rare'
- O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson says he will get 'his own' Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'very shortly'
- Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt prepares for move to 'high-tech' new capital, away from the chaos of Cairo
- The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, is designed to operate with smart technology on virgin land away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Jerusalem: Several Palestinians injured in clashes with Israel forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Vietnam mulls 'vaccine passport', may resume international flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jordan sentences six to death for maiming 16-year-old boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shared climate vision on visit agenda with friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia 'influenced' 2020 race to help Trump hurt Biden: US intelligence report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to boost incentives for firms offering vocational training by $830 mln
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to “refrain from causing stink” amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Group 11 completes first closing of fifth fintech fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human placenta continues to be sold illegally in China: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox