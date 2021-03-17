Most Germans believe it was right to pause AstraZeneca shots, survey finds
A majority of Germans believe it was right for the government to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots pending an investigation of cases where recipients developed unusual blood disorders, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.
Germany, along with more than a dozen European Union member states, halted AstraZeneca after its vaccine oversight body found seven people had suffered rare cerebral vein thromboses, three of whom died.
According to the Forsa snap poll for broadcasters RTL and ntv, 54% of respondents said the decision by Health Minister Jens Spahn had been right. Nearly four in 10 said the reaction was excessive. Some 39% thought the suspension was wrong.
The European Union's drug regulator is investigating the reports of blood clots, bleeding and low platelet counts and will report its findings on Thursday.
Its head, Emer Cooke, said on Tuesday that the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot clearly outweighed its risks. It was important, she added, to maintain public trust in vaccines in order to beat the coronavirus pandemic.
The willingness of Germans to be vaccinated against COVID, at 71%, has fallen by two percentage points since Forsa's last poll on March 3. The new survey covered 1,001 respondents and had a margin for error of three percentage points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to boost incentives for firms offering vocational training by $830 mln
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to “refrain from causing stink” amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Group 11 completes first closing of fifth fintech fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human placenta continues to be sold illegally in China: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Poland logs highest daily cases of 2021, nationwide lockdown in view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson’s Britain trade deal hit by China human rights row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peace with Pakistan will give India direct access to Central Asia: Imran Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan's economy slows; weakening of US, China shipments raises concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't come': Biden tells migrants after criticism over surge at Mexican border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, with history of stowaways, arrested for sneaking into Chicago airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most Germans believe it was right to pause AstraZeneca shots, survey finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence': Pope Francis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters don't relent in face of deadly crackdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden White House kicks off Covid stimulus tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox