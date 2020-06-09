e-paper
Gilead’s remdesivir slows progression of Covid-19 in monkeys: Study

In the study, macaques that received remdesivir did not show signs of respiratory disease and had reduced damage to the lungs, according to the study authors.

Jun 09, 2020
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters
Vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug remdesivir are capped at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, U.S.
Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug, remdesivir, prevented lung disease in macaques infected with the new coronavirus, a study published in medical journal Nature said on Tuesday.

In the study, macaques that received remdesivir did not show signs of respiratory disease and had reduced damage to the lungs, according to the study authors.

