Gilgo Beach Killings - Prosecutors are ignoring ‘significant and stronger leads’ says Rex Heuermann's lawyer

The lawyer representing the accused architect, Rex Heuermann, has come forward claiming that prosecutors are fixated on his client despite the existence of more substantial leads. Heuermann, 59, stands accused of the gruesome killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, while prosecutors also consider him the prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Architect Rex Heuermann's lawyer claims prosecutors are fixated on his innocent client, accused of Gilgo Beach killings.

Heuermann's attorney, Michael Brown, fiercely maintains his client's innocence, describing him as a dedicated and hardworking licensed architect in New York City with an impeccable record. Brown emphasized Heuermann's loving nature as a husband and father, with a stable family life spanning over 25 years. "There is nothing about Mr. Heuermann that would suggest that he is involved in these incidents," Brown asserted, vowing to defend his client in a court of law.

However, law enforcement officials have painted a chilling picture of Heuermann, branding him a "predator" who preyed on vulnerable women while his family was away. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, at a recent press conference, expressed concern over the defendant's potential flight and the danger posed to the community, prompting the decision to charge Heuermann now.

The Gilgo Beach murders case has baffled investigators for over a decade, but a breakthrough occurred when a new task force was formed in February 2022. Investigators quickly honed in on Heuermann after discovering that he owned a Chevrolet Avalanche and resided in Massapequa Park, an area associated with the victims' cellphone activity. Advanced DNA testing, unavailable during the earlier stages of the investigation, linked Heuermann to a hair found on one of the victims.

Prosecutors allege that Heuermann used a victim's cellphone to torment her relatives and meticulously sought information about the ongoing investigation. His own cell phone frequently overlapped in location and timing with prepaid anonymous cellphones used to contact Barthelemy, Costello, and Waterman. In a stunning revelation, investigators uncovered Heuermann's credit card payments to a dating site and exposed his involvement with fake email addresses, burner phones, and disturbing searches for violent pornography.

With mounting evidence against him, Heuermann was apprehended with one of the burner phones in his possession, reinforcing the prosecution's case. The trial is expected to captivate the nation, as a fair and impartial jury will ultimately determine the architect's fate.

