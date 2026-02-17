Giorgia Meloni’s Mission: Persuading Trump and Europe to Be Friends

ROME—The U.S. under President Trump has lost trust across Europe, but Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is sticking with America. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses the annual African Union Summit at the Addis International Convention Center in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Amanuel Sileshi) (AP)

Meloni is doing all she can to keep the troubled trans-Atlantic relationship alive. She has resisted European proposals to retaliate against Trump’s trade threats and called for the U.S. and Europe to deepen their ties. This weekend, she broke with most of the continent by pledging to join Trump’s Board of Peace—albeit only as an observer.

She knows she is going against the prevailing mood in Europe. Trump’s threats in January to seize the Danish territory of Greenland capped a year in which the White House accused Europe’s democracies of betraying Western civilization, pushed them to include far-right parties in government, hit their economies with tariffs and pressured Ukraine to accept a Russia-friendly peace plan.

The Italian leader argues Europe has no choice but to persevere with the U.S. alliance. What is the alternative, she asked reporters in January with a flash of irritation. “Should we leave NATO? Should we close American bases? Should we break off trade relations? Should we storm McDonald’s?”

Italian officials admit that it isn’t easy to try to be a bridge over a widening Atlantic Ocean, and that it hasn’t borne much fruit yet.

Italian business is hurting from Trump’s tariffs on Europe. Late last year, Rome had to frantically lobby the White House not to slap 107% tariffs on Italian pasta—a national symbol—a move that would have humiliated Meloni after her efforts at friendship.

Trump prompted fury in Italy and Europe last month when he dismissed North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies’ military contributions in Afghanistan, where 53 Italian soldiers were killed and hundreds wounded. Meloni said she was astonished by his words, adding, “Friendship requires respect.”

“We’re in a delicate phase in Europe-U.S. relations,” Meloni said on Saturday.

“She is playing a risky game in terms of public perception,” said Lorenzo Pregliasco, founder of YouTrend, an opinion-polling and political communications firm in Turin. “Italians see Trump as a threat. If they see him doing damage to the Italian economy or to European security and stability, they could blame Meloni.”

Behind Meloni’s attachment to the alliance lies a calculation that Italy can’t afford the cost of a divorce. The country’s barely growing economy needs the U.S. export market and is sensitive to trade wars. Its strained government coffers can accommodate higher defense spending within NATO but would struggle if Europe had to replace U.S. military protections.

Some European capitals believe Meloni’s ideological affinity with Trump is also a driving factor. The 49-year-old Italian leads the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, whose hard-line views on immigration, law and order, and the peril of “woke” ideas overlap with MAGA’s.

A White House that has repeatedly belittled Europe and its leaders treats Meloni as an exception and a kindred spirit. She is “one of the real leaders of the world,” Trump declares on the cover of Meloni’s book “Giorgia’s Vision,” based on interviews she gave to an Italian journalist. Vice President JD Vance wrote the foreword of the English edition, due out in April—a favor it is hard to imagine him doing for French President Emmanuel Macron.