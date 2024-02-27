Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, February 26, 2024 HT Image

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;91;79;Mostly sunny;90;80;SW;9;77%;39%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, cooler;73;65;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;NNE;8;52%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler;57;40;Partly sunny;58;30;ENE;9;44%;3%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Rain this afternoon;63;50;Afternoon rain;52;48;NNW;20;77%;98%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy this morning;45;34;Becoming cloudy;48;38;SW;6;77%;2%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow, cold;21;16;Periods of sun, cold;26;6;N;8;68%;6%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cold;34;28;Cold;41;27;ENE;5;53%;33%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;20;12;Low clouds;24;12;WSW;9;84%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, humid;97;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;79;SE;6;53%;46%;5

Athens, Greece;Cloudy with showers;60;54;Mostly cloudy;64;54;E;5;74%;57%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with showers;74;63;Breezy in the a.m.;75;58;W;13;75%;58%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;69;44;Hazy sunshine;66;44;N;8;28%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;69;A couple of showers;95;73;SE;9;67%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;88;65;Hazy sun;88;63;ESE;9;51%;2%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;95;80;Warm with some sun;96;81;S;7;57%;4%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clearing and milder;63;47;Clearing;63;48;SSE;10;55%;34%;3

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;41;25;Partly sunny, chilly;43;27;N;6;51%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;68;51;Breezy and warm;67;51;ESE;14;49%;13%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;52;38;Low clouds;48;36;NNE;8;79%;30%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;70;49;Afternoon showers;69;51;SE;5;67%;90%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;84;63;More sun than clouds;85;64;NNE;7;53%;4%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;59;42;Cloudy and mild;60;44;SE;7;75%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;41;35;Milder;48;35;WNW;7;78%;3%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;62;41;Sunny and pleasant;61;36;E;10;57%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the a.m.;59;45;Cloudy and warm;63;44;ESE;6;63%;42%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain;77;69;Partly sunny, warmer;83;69;ENE;7;77%;3%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;86;65;Inc. clouds;84;69;NE;5;68%;41%;10

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;51;38;Cloudy and chilly;48;34;NNE;13;47%;4%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;Sun, some clouds;73;55;NNE;9;48%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy this morning;78;56;Plenty of sun;84;62;SE;14;45%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;85;64;Humid with a shower;87;63;ENE;4;64%;80%;9

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;88;78;Hazy sunshine;90;75;ESE;9;70%;1%;10

Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;71;53;A t-storm or two;69;30;WNW;15;66%;97%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;92;77;Mostly cloudy;92;77;S;9;67%;59%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray p.m. shower;44;31;Partly sunny;41;33;WSW;4;86%;2%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;77;69;Hazy sunshine;78;69;NNW;12;76%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;Clouds and sun, warm;89;41;SW;12;48%;11%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;90;82;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;SSW;7;69%;77%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy;75;61;Clearing;76;52;NW;6;40%;5%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;64;38;A little snow;42;18;WNW;14;48%;98%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;86;62;High clouds;87;58;ENE;7;32%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower and t-storm;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;SW;6;80%;78%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;48;34;Showers around;51;38;SW;12;77%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;39;28;A little a.m. snow;41;32;WSW;9;76%;88%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy, morning rain;61;49;Plenty of sunshine;62;48;WNW;17;52%;2%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;67;57;An afternoon shower;60;57;SE;8;74%;72%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny and hot;91;58;Not as warm;80;61;SE;11;63%;42%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;77;60;Sunny and pleasant;82;64;E;9;63%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;38;30;Low clouds;35;29;ENE;4;95%;5%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Very warm;97;79;Showers around;97;78;ESE;7;55%;61%;9

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds breaking;71;56;Partly sunny;68;61;E;11;61%;14%;6

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;79;68;Showers around;81;69;ENE;15;55%;86%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;89;68;Hazy sun;92;68;SE;8;47%;3%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;72;45;Partial sunshine;68;44;N;7;40%;12%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;64;46;Partly sunny, mild;58;44;NNE;9;74%;6%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;78;A t-storm or two;89;77;ESE;8;78%;93%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;85;72;Sunny and beautiful;86;68;NNE;11;46%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;86;55;Not as warm;76;58;NE;8;68%;44%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;A little p.m. snow;34;29;Morning snow, cloudy;41;31;SSW;3;75%;81%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with clearing;84;64;Sunny, breezy, nice;84;64;NNE;13;38%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;68;48;Clearing;75;44;SSW;5;29%;27%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot;100;63;Partly sunny;95;67;N;12;11%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mild with clearing;47;35;High clouds and mild;48;34;SSE;10;61%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;88;75;A shower or two;88;74;N;8;65%;85%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;93;75;Cloudy;93;75;SSW;5;67%;75%;7

Kolkata, India;Hazy;86;65;Hazy;89;68;SW;5;54%;11%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;93;77;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;S;5;53%;62%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A bit of p.m. rain;57;40;A bit of rain;56;40;NE;7;77%;93%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;95;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;82;SW;9;78%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Breezy in the p.m.;79;72;Clouds and sun, nice;82;72;SSE;10;77%;42%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Brief showers, windy;56;48;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;50;N;15;58%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clearing and breezy;47;35;Decreasing clouds;49;41;WSW;7;73%;12%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;53;A shower in the a.m.;67;50;ESE;6;70%;60%;2

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;S;8;75%;65%;11

Madrid, Spain;Windy;52;40;Breezy in the p.m.;51;36;NNW;13;51%;5%;4

Male, Maldives;High clouds, humid;90;83;Rain and a t-storm;91;81;NE;14;76%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;E;4;79%;75%;7

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny;91;73;ESE;9;50%;2%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;79;54;Sunny and warmer;87;64;N;7;49%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Warm with sunshine;82;51;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;SW;5;19%;0%;9

Miami, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;74;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;69;ESE;14;57%;0%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;41;36;Clouds and sun;52;35;SSE;12;75%;38%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;95;80;Partly sunny, breezy;92;79;E;13;62%;2%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Downpours;72;67;Partly sunny, warmer;80;66;E;8;78%;5%;9

Montreal, Canada;A morning flurry;41;28;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;45;SSE;12;51%;29%;3

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;32;23;Cloudy;34;21;S;9;84%;2%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;97;78;Hazy sun;91;77;WNW;8;41%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;86;62;A shower and t-storm;84;62;ENE;6;64%;81%;7

New York, United States;A shower or two;52;40;An afternoon shower;56;51;S;8;73%;96%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;67;46;Hazy sun;64;43;NW;10;53%;9%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;10;-11;Mostly cloudy;14;2;S;5;68%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;50;39;Some sun, a flurry;48;36;NNW;12;55%;41%;2

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;33;22;Low clouds;38;35;S;8;88%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;39;26;Cloudy and mild;59;43;S;8;58%;65%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;81;A t-storm around;92;80;E;11;74%;77%;11

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;93;73;Mostly sunny;91;73;NW;9;59%;3%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;91;73;Mostly sunny;89;70;ENE;9;63%;7%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;50;40;Low clouds breaking;50;33;NNW;13;80%;11%;3

Perth, Australia;Warmer;91;63;Breezy, not as warm;79;63;S;16;46%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, warm;94;74;Clouds and sun, warm;98;75;SSE;6;51%;42%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, hot;93;75;An afternoon shower;92;75;NE;9;49%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, humid;90;68;Mostly sunny, humid;91;69;SSW;7;62%;58%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A morning shower;40;35;Cloudy;49;42;NNW;6;79%;56%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;47;26;Cloudy;47;28;SE;8;54%;20%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;67;47;Periods of rain;68;49;NNW;6;78%;96%;10

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;63;52;A shower in the a.m.;61;44;NW;12;59%;58%;5

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;78;Morning showers;88;78;ESE;8;72%;89%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;44;36;Breezy;39;21;NW;20;80%;59%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;50;38;Cloudy;43;38;NE;6;93%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;86;77;Rather cloudy;88;78;NNE;7;72%;14%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;69;49;Sunny and breezy;80;58;SSE;13;31%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;57;52;A little p.m. rain;64;51;ESE;12;72%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon showers;39;35;Low clouds;40;34;ESE;4;89%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;A p.m. shower or two;62;45;Mostly sunny;60;43;N;9;53%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;63;Windy with sunshine;84;65;ENE;15;46%;3%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and drizzle;79;74;Occasional rain;81;73;ESE;11;81%;97%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and beautiful;80;62;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;SSW;7;50%;2%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;85;52;Turning cloudy;80;50;S;8;31%;5%;10

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;Plenty of sunshine;90;55;SW;7;42%;3%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;88;69;An afternoon shower;86;69;N;8;73%;70%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy, a few showers;54;38;Partial sunshine;56;36;NNW;10;65%;3%;4

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;47;32;A little p.m. rain;44;42;SSW;8;73%;95%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;49;31;Cloudy;49;32;NNW;7;47%;9%;2

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy;45;39;Cloudy;50;39;ENE;8;58%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;93;77;Partly sunny and hot;94;78;NNE;11;65%;44%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;59;41;Mostly sunny;62;40;SE;4;59%;15%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;84;74;Mostly sunny;84;74;ENE;12;66%;65%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;41;33;Low clouds;39;32;S;4;87%;4%;0

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;85;66;Cloudy, not as warm;76;71;NE;9;70%;31%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. shower;55;54;A morning shower;60;57;ENE;12;82%;55%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A little rain;39;26;Low clouds;36;32;ENE;6;89%;23%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and chilly;41;31;Decreasing clouds;43;30;NW;6;72%;44%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;37;30;Decreasing clouds;41;23;SSE;7;59%;6%;3

Tehran, Iran;A little a.m. snow;38;30;Cloudy and cold;41;32;ESE;6;58%;90%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;74;54;A shower in the a.m.;70;51;NE;7;63%;55%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;72;47;Cloudy and mild;70;48;NE;5;58%;19%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;54;41;Very windy, sunshine;52;40;N;25;31%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;45;36;A little p.m. rain;49;45;SSE;9;85%;98%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and warmer;71;50;High clouds;76;57;ESE;8;38%;0%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;High clouds;70;52;Rain and drizzle;63;50;SE;6;78%;96%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold, turning breezy;9;-26;Partly sunny, cold;12;-18;NNE;7;65%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;46;30;Snow and rain;39;37;E;7;75%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy in the p.m.;58;39;Breezy in the p.m.;60;44;N;9;60%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;ESE;7;47%;9%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Brief a.m. showers;49;42;Morning rain, cloudy;51;42;S;12;82%;92%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;57;42;Cloudy;61;44;WNW;6;74%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;68;58;Windy in the morning;71;61;NNW;17;61%;75%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and hot;100;66;Mostly sunny and hot;100;69;SW;5;40%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;44;21;Plenty of sun;37;21;NNE;3;44%;2%;4

