Home / World News / Global leaders send wishes to Boris Johnson who remains in intensive care

Global leaders send wishes to Boris Johnson who remains in intensive care

Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 26 but after 10 days of isolation, he was still fighting the coronavirus disease on Sunday evening with a high temperature and persistent cough.

world Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, in this file photo. He tested positive for coronavirus disease on March 26.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, in this file photo. He tested positive for coronavirus disease on March 26.(Reuters Photo)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, though his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature, for more than 10 days.

British politicians and world leaders wished Johnson well. US President Donald Trump said all Americans were praying for his recovery.

“He’s been really something very special - strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up,” Trump told a news briefing.

“I’m praying for my friend @BorisJohnson’s full recovery from the coronavirus. He is a fighter, and I am hoping he will be back to his colorful self in no time. Get well soon, Boris!” tweeted Kwvid McCarthy, Republican leader and representative of California’s 23rd District in the US House of Representatives.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his best wishes, saying he hopes to see Johnson back at Number 10 soon. “Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson for a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon,” Trudeau tweeted. 

Former Prime Minister of Britain, David Cameron, posted a ‘get well soon’ message for Johnson on Twitter. “Thinking of @BorisJohnson and his family tonight. Get well soon. You are in great hands and we all want you safe, well and back in @10DowningStreet,” he said in his Twitter post.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also tweeted to say he prays for Johnson’s speedy recovery. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the People of Israel pray for the speedy and full recovery of our friend British Prime Minister.” 

Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 26 but after 10 days of isolation in an apartment at Downing Street, he was still fighting the virus on Sunday evening with a high temperature and persistent cough.

His spokesman had earlier refused to answer directly after being asked whether he had pneumonia. But his move to intensive care confirmed the gravity of the situation.

