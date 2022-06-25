‘God made abortion decision': Donald Trump on top court ruling
- "This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News after a 6-3 majority said individual states should be allowed to make their own rules on abortion.
Former US president Donald Trump on Friday said "God made the decision" to end the national right to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned nearly five decades of settled law.
"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News after a 6-3 majority said individual states should be allowed to make their own rules on abortion.
Asked if he felt he played a role in this outcome, having appointed three conservative justices to the court while in office, Trump said "God made the decision."
But a short time later, the 45th president chimed in again to take credit for the ruling.
"Today's decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation...(was) only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court," he said in a statement.
"It was my great honor to do so!"
Trump's four years in office saw the appoinment of three justices that tilted the balance of the Supreme Court to its current conservative majority.
Those appointees were Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom signed on to Friday's majority decision.
Trump, whose statement carried the familiar scattering of capital letters, castigated Democrats, the media and "RINOs" -- a disparaging term for Republicans deemed not sufficiently right-wing -- as the "enemy of the people."
"Even though the Radical Left is doing everything in their power to destroy our Country, your Rights are being protected, the Country is being defended, and there is still hope and time to Save America!
"I will never stop fighting for the Great People of our Nation!"
Trump, whose actions and inactions around the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol are under the spotlight at Congressional hearings, is publicly mulling another run at the White House.
He was defeated in 2020 in his bid for re-election by President Joe Biden, but has refused to accept the result.
-
China criticises blocs, invites 13 countries to Brics-related event
Besides the leaders of the Brics countries, China had invited leaders of 13 countries for the event, seen to be Beijing's push to expand the five-member bloc. It was a mix of countries: Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand.
-
US Congress passes rare bipartisan gun legislation
In a rare political and legislative breakthrough, sparked by a surge in mass shootings across the country, the United States Congress, on a broadly bipartisan basis, passed a set of limited gun control measures on Friday. The Congressional push comes even as US Supreme Court limited the right of states to restrict people from carrying guns in public without special permit, striking down a New York law.
-
Roe v Wade: US top court ends 50 yrs of federal abortion rights
In a judgment that will transform America's political, legal and social landscape, the United States' (US) Supreme Court, on Friday, struck down the historic Roe v Wade judgment that had institutionalised abortion-related protections in the country. Minutes after the judgment, Missouri became the first American state to ban abortion. Case and judgment The judgment was triggered by a case which involved a Mississippi legislation that banned abortion beyond 15 weeks.
-
‘Horrific’, ‘heartbroken’: Biden, Obama, others react to abortion ruling
Trudeau called the abortion ruling 'sad day for the court and for the country', saying the Supreme Court 'took' right away. “My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can't imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions on the US Supreme Court ruling.
-
Abortion access threatened in these US states after Supreme Court ruling
The US Supreme Court's overturning of America's constitutional right to abortion gives all 50 states the freedom to ban the procedure, with nearly half expected to do so in some form. Idaho provides exceptions for rape or incest but Kentucky only does so if the pregnant woman's life is in danger. Laws in Louisiana could see health professionals jailed for up to ten years for carrying out in abortions. In Missouri, it's 15 years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics