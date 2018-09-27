Google celebrates its 20th with a video doodle

Google turned 20 on Thursday, and marked the occasion with a special doodle to celebrate its birthday.

The doodle, a 1.37-minute long video, follows the search giant’s journey from the start until now, and thanks users for all the support.

Going from being a simple search engine to a global technology giant, Google has come a long way with users getting almost all information needed on a plethora of subjects.

The multi-billion dollar company has certainly come a long way from its humble beginning in 1995, when two Stanford University graduates, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin, ideated the firm.

Since 1998, Google kept its site look fresh by creating different variations of its logo, inspired by cultural icons, events and other phenomena such as Pac-Man, the birth of hip-hop and more.

