Home / World News / Google doodle honours Holocuast victim Anne Frank
world news

Google doodle honours Holocuast victim Anne Frank

  • After Frank died in 1944 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, her father Otto - the only surviving family member from the Holocaust - returned to Amsterdam and found her diary.
Screengrab of the Google doodle.
Screengrab of the Google doodle.
Published on Jun 25, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Tech giant Google on Saturday honoured Holocaust victim Anne Frank and commemorated the 75th anniversary of the publication of her memoir, ‘The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank’ by a doodle video. The video depicts moments from her life in the book.

The doodle shows real excerpts from her diary, which describes what she and her friends and family experienced in hiding for over two years from the Nazi rule. “Hiding…where would we hide? In the city? In the country? In a house? In a shack? When, where, how…,” an excerpt read.

Anne Frank was born on June 12, 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany. Her parents - Otto and Edith Frank, and her family moved to Amsterdam 1934 when Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany. It is said that Anne received the diary as a present when the persecution of the Jews was on the rise. She kept the diary with her since and shared her family’s life in hiding. In addition, she wrote short stories, started on a novel and copied passages from the books she read in her ‘Book of Beautiful Sentences.’

After Frank died in 1944 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, her father Otto - the only surviving family member from the Holocaust - returned to Amsterdam and found her diary. Otto’s friends convinced him to publish the diary and in June 1947, the first batch of copies was printed. The diary later went to become an important document in understanding the miseries of Jews who bore the brunt of Nazi rule.

It is said that the diary has been, till date, translated into over 70 languages. Over time, the diary became one of the world’s best-selling books, and the inspiration behind multiple movies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
google nazis
google nazis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Pakistan higher education commission has asked university vice-chancellors to promote ‘sattu’ and ‘lassi’.

    Pak asks universities to encourage drinks like ‘Lassi’, ‘Sattu’. Here's why

    Pakistan's higher education commission has now suggested a novel way to cut expenditure on the import of tea. The HEC says the move will not only increase employment, but also generate income for the public amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country. One of the suggested measures include promoting local tea plantations and also locally manufactured and healthy drinks like 'lassi' and 'sattu'. Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis in recent times.

  • An abortion-rights protester looks on during rally, on June 24, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.

    US abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarises activists

    The end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States on Friday emboldened abortion opponents around the world, while advocates for abortion rights worried it could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries. “I trust that with this ruling it will be possible to abolish abortion in the United States and throughout the world,” said anti-abortion president of Fundacion Vida SV, campaigner Sara Larin.

  • Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the US Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, on June 24, 2022.&nbsp;

    Democrats vow to help women who must travel for abortions

    Democratic leaders across the nation vowed Friday to help women who travel to seek abortions and to shield patients and medical professionals from being pursued by authorities in states where the procedure becomes outlawed after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. On the West Coast, the Democratic governors of California, Washington and Oregon issued a joint “multi-state commitment,” saying they will work together to defend patients and care providers.

  • An abortion rights protester holds a sign to keep abortion safe in Ohio at a rally in Columbus, on June 24, 2022.&nbsp;

    US: Abortion groups turn to state legal fights after Roe ruling

    The US Supreme Court decision to end the constitutional right to abortion is setting up a legal fight in some key states where lawmakers plan to enact bans before gubernatorial and congressional elections later this year. The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, leaving it up to the states to make their own rules.

  • Two people have been shot dead in a shooting at a nightclub in Oslo.

    Norway: Two dead, several wounded in shooting at nightclub in Oslo

    Two people were killed and several severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday. A suspect was apprehended nearby, police added. "Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out