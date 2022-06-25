Google doodle honours Holocuast victim Anne Frank
- After Frank died in 1944 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, her father Otto - the only surviving family member from the Holocaust - returned to Amsterdam and found her diary.
Tech giant Google on Saturday honoured Holocaust victim Anne Frank and commemorated the 75th anniversary of the publication of her memoir, ‘The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank’ by a doodle video. The video depicts moments from her life in the book.
The doodle shows real excerpts from her diary, which describes what she and her friends and family experienced in hiding for over two years from the Nazi rule. “Hiding…where would we hide? In the city? In the country? In a house? In a shack? When, where, how…,” an excerpt read.
Anne Frank was born on June 12, 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany. Her parents - Otto and Edith Frank, and her family moved to Amsterdam 1934 when Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany. It is said that Anne received the diary as a present when the persecution of the Jews was on the rise. She kept the diary with her since and shared her family’s life in hiding. In addition, she wrote short stories, started on a novel and copied passages from the books she read in her ‘Book of Beautiful Sentences.’
After Frank died in 1944 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, her father Otto - the only surviving family member from the Holocaust - returned to Amsterdam and found her diary. Otto’s friends convinced him to publish the diary and in June 1947, the first batch of copies was printed. The diary later went to become an important document in understanding the miseries of Jews who bore the brunt of Nazi rule.
It is said that the diary has been, till date, translated into over 70 languages. Over time, the diary became one of the world’s best-selling books, and the inspiration behind multiple movies.
