Google interferes with search algorithms and changes your results: WSJ report

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:14 IST

Google often resorts to re-engineering and interfering with its search results and it takes place at a scale much wider than what the tech company claims, according to a revealing Wall Street Journal report.

WSJ, which carried out an investigation and published the findings on its website, claims the actions undertaken by Google sometimes come in response to requests or pressure from various interest lobbies, business entities and even governments. The report says the interferences have especially shot up since the 2016 US election.

To arrive at the conclusion, WSJ carried out its own testing and also conducted more than a hundred interviews.

The news report quotes a Google spokesperson as countering the search-related findings, saying, “We do today what we have done all along, provide relevant results from the most reliable sources available.”

WSJ says in its report that the findings raise questions over the search engine’s perpetual stance that it never imposes undue editorial influence over what it shows its users.

Google News rolls out new tool

Google News has rolled out a new tool that is aimed at helping users discover content beyond catchy headlines on a daily basis.

Called Beyond the Headlines, the tool shows stories which are in-depth and explore issues such as healthcare, environment and education, the official blog says.

The tool uses Google News algorithms to surface the in-depth news stories of importance. It is available on desktops globally in US English. The company plans to add more languages and mobile support in 2020.

