e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Google interferes with search algorithms and changes your results: WSJ report

WSJ, which carried out an investigation and published the findings on its website, claims the actions undertaken by Google sometimes come in response to requests or pressure from various interest lobbies, business entities and even governments.

world Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi/ San Francisco
In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, the Google logo at their offices in Granary Square, London.
In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, the Google logo at their offices in Granary Square, London.(AP file photo)
         

Google often resorts to re-engineering and interfering with its search results and it takes place at a scale much wider than what the tech company claims, according to a revealing Wall Street Journal report.

WSJ, which carried out an investigation and published the findings on its website, claims the actions undertaken by Google sometimes come in response to requests or pressure from various interest lobbies, business entities and even governments. The report says the interferences have especially shot up since the 2016 US election.

To arrive at the conclusion, WSJ carried out its own testing and also conducted more than a hundred interviews.

The news report quotes a Google spokesperson as countering the search-related findings, saying, “We do today what we have done all along, provide relevant results from the most reliable sources available.”

WSJ says in its report that the findings raise questions over the search engine’s perpetual stance that it never imposes undue editorial influence over what it shows its users.

Google News rolls out new tool

Google News has rolled out a new tool that is aimed at helping users discover content beyond catchy headlines on a daily basis.

Called Beyond the Headlines, the tool shows stories which are in-depth and explore issues such as healthcare, environment and education, the official blog says.

The tool uses Google News algorithms to surface the in-depth news stories of importance. It is available on desktops globally in US English. The company plans to add more languages and mobile support in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags
top news
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News