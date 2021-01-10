Google, Microsoft among corporate donors to Joe Biden’s inauguration
Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp. are among the more than 960 organizations and individuals that have donated more than $200 for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a list released by the committee organizing the event.
The committee didn’t list individual totals or provide additional details of the donations.
Other companies that donated include Qualcomm Inc., cable providers Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc., Boeing Co., and insurer Anthem Inc. The Presidential Inaugural Committee also received donations from the American Federation of Teachers and the United Food and Commercial Workers.
Notable individuals who gave include former Senator Barbara Boxerof California and singer Barbra Streisand.
For individuals, the inaugural committee only provided the state where individuals live. It will have to report detailed information on donors’ employers and addresses to the Federal Election Commission on April 15.
The inauguration, which had already been scaled back dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held under particularly tight security. It comes only days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five dead, including a police officers.
In his last message before Twitter banned Trump, he said he would not be attending. Vice President Mike Pence will break with the president and attend, however, two people familiar with his plans said.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had asked Americans to stay home on Jan. 20 and mark his inauguration virtually.
After consulting with public health officials, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said it would not hold the traditional mass gathering on the National Mall. The committee also announced the traditional parade following the inauguration from the Capitol to the White House will be “reimagined.” Few other details about the day have been released, including how Biden will deliver his inaugural address.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Encouraged violence': Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power supply in Pakistan being restored after hours of blackout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox