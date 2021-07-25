Govt imposes curfew to stem Taliban gains

Afghan authorities on Saturday imposed a night-time curfew across 31 of the country’s 34 provinces to curb surging violence unleashed by a sweeping Taliban offensive in recent months, the interior ministry said.

“To curb violence and limit the Taliban movements a night curfew has been imposed in 31 provinces across the country,” except in Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar, the interior ministry said. The curfew will be effective between 10pm and 4am local time, Ahmad Zia Zia, deputy interior ministry spokesman said in a separate audio statement to reporters.

Since early May, the Taliban have launched a widespread offensive across the country that has seen the insurgents capture border crossings, dozens of districts and encircle several provincial capitals.

Biden assures Ghani of continued US support

With the withdrawal of American-led foreign forces all but complete, the resurgent Taliban now control about half of Afghanistan’s roughly 400 districts.

But on Friday, US President Joe Biden assured President Ashraf Ghani of US diplomatic and humanitarian support despite the withdrawal set to be completed by August 31.

In a phone call, Biden and Ghani “agreed that the Taliban’s current offensive is in direct contradiction to the movement’s claim to support a negotiated settlement of the conflict”, a White House statement said.

Biden on Friday authorised up to $100 million from an emergency fund to meet “unexpected urgent” refugee needs stemming from the situation, the White House said. He also authorised the release of $200 million in services and articles from the inventories of US government agencies to meet the same needs.

Separately, Pakistan has deployed regular troops at forward positions along the Afghan border due to the fluid security situation in the neighbouring war-torn country in the wake of the withdrawal of foreign troops, a media report said on Saturday.

Interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Pakistan Army soldiers have replaced the Frontier Constabulary (FC), Levies Force and other militias from the frontline positions, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the embassy of India in Afghanistan on Saturday reiterated the June 29 security advisory for Indian nationals in the country, urging them to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security. It also warned that Indians additionally faced a “serious threat of kidnapping”.