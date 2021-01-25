Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal
Greece signed a 2.3 billion-euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France on Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets, as tensions remain high with neighbor Turkey.
Florence Parly, the French defense minister, signed the agreement in Athens to deliver 12 used and six new aircraft built by Dassault Aviation over two years, starting in July.
France has sided with Greece in a dispute over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that has brought NATO members Greece and Turkey to the brink of war several times in recent decades.
Tension spiked again last summer when a Turkish exploration mission in disputed waters triggered a dangerous military build-up.
Greece and Turkey have agreed to restart talks aimed at resolving the dispute peacefully. Senior diplomats from the two countries met in Istanbul Monday to resume the process that had been interrupted for nearly five years.
But Athens says it will continue a multibillion-euro program to upgrade its military following years of cuts due to the country's financial crisis.
France and the United States are in competition to provide the Greek navy with new frigates, while Greece's government recently approved plans to cooperate with Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems to create a new military flight academy in southern Greece.
“The upgrade in the capabilities of the Hellenic Air Force by means of both the acquisition of new fighter aircraft and the new state-of-the-art training center is critical for Greece to present a credible deterrence,” Michael Tanchum, a senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, told The Associated Press.
“It also provides Athens an enhanced ability to exercise more strategic autonomy when EU and NATO frameworks are deemed inadequate, making Greece more of a player in its own right.”
Starting in May, mandatory national service in the Greek Armed Forces will be increased from nine to 12 months to boost the number of people serving in uniform. While in Athens, Parly will also holding talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
___
https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court ends Donald Trump's emoluments lawsuits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No record of Sikkim clash in PLA patrol log: Chinese state media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plays down India’s vaccine diplomacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Anthony Fauci reveals ‘disturbing’ incidents under Trump administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loved by students, scholars and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub shuts down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bosnia health workers protest for rights, wages amidst pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain's health minister quits amid pandemic to run for regional Catalan election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic far from over, but winter cannot stop arrival of spring: Xi Jinping
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai replaces health authority chief as UAE sees surge in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Job losses from virus four times as bad as 2009 financial crisis: UN report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Taiwan figures in US-China ties under Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third of staff may work from home permanently post-virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Worst President ever' banner flew near Trump's resort in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox