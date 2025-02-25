Menu Explore
Greek scientists say Santorini's earthquake swarm is in "gradual decline." Thousands return

AP |
Feb 25, 2025 12:08 AM IST

ATHENS, Greece — Scientists from the University of Athens monitoring an earthquake swarm near the island of Santorini said Monday the phenomenon was in “gradual decline” nearly a month after the multiple tremors started.

The undersea shocks — sometimes recorded only minutes apart — led thousands of residents and workers to flee the famed cliff-top towns of Santorini as well as the nearby islands of Ios, Amorgos and Anafi.

Schools remain closed on those islands for a fourth week and many other restrictions are still in effect. But scientists said they were encouraged by the recent progression of the earthquake swarm.

“Seismic activity continues to show a gradual decline, both in terms of the daily number of recorded earthquakes and maximum magnitudes,” the Interdisciplinary Committee for Risk and Crisis Management at the University of Athens said.

“The activity remains concentrated in the same focal area ... with no new micro-seismic surges observed since Feb. 15,” it said.

The committee said it recorded more than 20,000 earthquakes of magnitude 1 or higher between Jan. 26 and Feb. 22.

The multiple earthquakes, attributed to natural tectonic processes as well as magma movements below the seabed, have measured up to magnitude 5.3 but have caused only minor damage.

Santorini Mayor Nikos Zorzos on Monday said several thousand people had returned to the island since late last week, and called on government authorities to provide additional assistance in dealing with risks — including controlling rockfalls and the installation and repair of hillslope fencing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

