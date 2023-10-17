Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police at London protest: Report

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police in London after she addressed protesters at a demonstration against oil and gas companies in the centre of the city, news agency Reuters reported. Greta Thunberg has this year been detained by police or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is arrested by police outside the InterContinental London Park Lane.(AFP)

She became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018.

Video footage showed Greta Thunberg, wearing a badge with the slogan 'Oily Money Out' standing calmly as two police officers spoke to her. One was seen holding her arm, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, environmental group Greenpeace said that two of its activists scaled the Intercontinental Hotel in Mayfair and unfurled a giant banner over its entrance reading ‘Make Big Oil Pay’ in protest at a gathering of oil and gas leaders taking place inside the building.

Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered in front of the venue to protest against the influence of the fossil fuel industry on UK, the group said.

