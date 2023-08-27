News / World News / Grilled in jail, Imran Khan's prison revelation in missing cypher case

Grilled in jail, Imran Khan's prison revelation in missing cypher case

ByMallika Soni
Aug 27, 2023 03:06 PM IST

Imran Khan said, “The paper I gestured in the public was cabinet meeting minutes, and not cipher."

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan confessed that he “lost” the cipher and is “unable to recall” where had he kept it during his interrogation, a report claimed. Responding to questions by a three-member team of Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), headed by deputy director Ayyaz Khan, in the Attock Jail, Imran Khan cooperated with the team, The News International reported.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)

The FIA team questioned him in the missing cipher case during which Imran Khan denied the paper which he waved in a public gathering and said that it was not the cipher. “The paper I gestured in the public was cabinet meeting minutes, and not cipher,” he claimed, adding that it was his right as the PM of the country to keep the document with him.

Read more: UK PM Rishi Sunak faces questions over wife Akshata's Infosys shares in FTA with India: Report

However, he could not say why he claimed to be the cipher in public, the report claimed. Imran Khan also challenged the rejection of his nine bail applications in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Following denial of bail pleas in cases involving incidents including the May 9 violence, the former prime minister submitted nine applications through his lawyer, Salman Safdar, in the Islamabad High Court. Of these applications, six were turned down by a sessions court while another three were rejected by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The PTI chief had earlier approached the country's Supreme Court with a petition against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Imran Khan is in Attock jail after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana case. The court also imposed an 100,000 Pakistani Rupees fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of state depository gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out