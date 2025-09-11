‘Groomed, drugged and abused patient’: 5 shocking revelations on Indian-origin doctor Suman Khulbe in Canada

Indian-origin physician Suman Khulbe has been stripped of her medical licence in Canada after being found guilty of sexually abusing patients and professing love to others, a disciplinary panel ruled. Indian-origin doctor Suman Khulbe convicted of sexual abuse in Canada(Facebook/@Suman Khulbe)

The case has raised serious concerns about professional boundaries as one her patients claimed he was “groomed, drugged and abused” and was not in a normal state of mind during her sessions.

According to National Post, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario revoked her registration after she admitted to sexually abusing one male patient and behaving unprofessionally with two others. The tribunal noted that Khulbe “did not treat her patients solely as patients.”

1. Sexual relationship with a patient, close ties with others

The disciplinary panel found that Khulbe “had a sexual relationship with one patient and deep personal relationships with others. She had business relationships with two of these patients.”

The panel noted that she saw patients not only in a medical context but also as friends, social contacts, athletic companions, and business partners. The College enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy for sexual contact between doctors and patients, regardless of claimed consent.

2. Patient allegations of grooming and abuse

Court documents cited by the Daily Mail detailed the abuse. A male patient said that in summer 2018, Khulbe “began to manually stimulate his penis” and massage his prostate. The two also kissed, engaged in oral sex around 15 times, and performed mutual manual stimulation.

The man described as ‘Patient A’ in court order, said he later believed he had been “groomed, drugged and abused,” claiming he was under the influence of procaine, a local anaesthetic administered by Khulbe. He described feeling “cold, almost anxious, nervous and a bit euphoric” with larger doses, the English daily reported.

3. Social and clinic gatherings with patients

The tribunal highlighted that Khulbe organised social events at her clinic, where alcohol was served and procaine administered.

The patient A alleged that the doctor started deep tissue therapy sessions that eventually progressed into sexual acts, with her performing exercises while touching his genitals.

4. Career history and private practice

According to court documents cited by the Daily Mail, Khulbe began practising as a family physician in 2001 and later converted her Kanata home into a private clinic.

She joined a local gym in 2015, where she met the gym trainer, who is only described as Patient A.

She transitioned from family practice in 2018 to an executive practice promoting a holistic approach to healthcare.

Court records show she and the trainer discussed launching a sports nutrition business together, further blurring professional boundaries.

5. Khulbe’s response and intent to appeal

Khulbe told the tribunal she was “raised in an Indian home with traditional values” and described her sexual relationship with the trainer as consensual. She also said she called her vitamin injections “procaine” because it rhymed with cocaine.

In a statement to National Post, she claimed, “Many facts of my case were omitted and not brought out during the public hearing. Attending this contested hearing came at considerable financial and personal sacrifice to both me and my parents in order for my voice to be heard.”

Khulbe has described the case as a “witch hunt” and an extortion tactic, claiming that her close relationship with the gym trainer “has been weaponized in the case.” She intends to appeal the ruling.