e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Gunmen kill 11 Hazara coal miners in Pakistan

Gunmen kill 11 Hazara coal miners in Pakistan

The men were abducted at gunpoint and taken to a secluded area where they were attacked, according to various accounts. It is believed they were kidnapped from their hostel located near a mine where they worked

world Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 17:38 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Members of Hazara community stand around the bodies after gunmen killed 11 workers of the community in the mountainous Machh area of Balochistan province, on January 3, 2021.
Members of Hazara community stand around the bodies after gunmen killed 11 workers of the community in the mountainous Machh area of Balochistan province, on January 3, 2021. (AFP)
         

At least 11 coal miners - all members of the minority Hazara Shia community - were kidnapped and reportedly killed in Machh town in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Sunday by unidentified gunmen.

The men were abducted at gunpoint and then taken to a secluded area in the nearby hills where they were attacked, according to various accounts. It is believed they were kidnapped from their hostel located near a mine where they worked.

Conflicting reports suggest that the miners were tied up and either shot or had their throats slit after they were taken to the nearby hills.

However, a video clip that has gone viral on social media shows three bodies outside a room, suggesting that some of the miners may have been killed outside their hostel.

Police said that the survivors were taken to a hospital in Machh, and that initial reports said 10 coal miners had been brought dead or were in critical condition. The death toll was later reported to have reached 11.

This is the first major attack on members of the Hazara community since April last year when a suicide bomb attack at a market killed 18 people; most of them were Hazaras.

There have been constant attacks on members of the community by terror groups. While no one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s episode, Hazaras have historically been targeted by Taliban and Islamic State militants, apart from other Sunni extremist groups.

In 2013, three bombings killed more than 200 people in Hazara neighbourhoods in Quetta.

Following Sunday’s attack, members of the Hazara minority in Quetta blocked the western bypass in protest and set tyres on fire. Heavy contingents of police, local administration and frontier constabulary (FC) personnel cordoned off the area.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the killings and termed the incident “yet another cowardly (and) inhumane act of terrorism”. He tweeted, “The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the (government). Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers and bring them to justice.”

tags
top news
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
What may happen on Jan 6 as Trump’s allies prepare to overturn US election
What may happen on Jan 6 as Trump’s allies prepare to overturn US election
6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala
6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In