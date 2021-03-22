Gunmen kill at least 40 civilians in west Niger
At least 40 civilians were killed Sunday night by unidentified gunmen in several locations in Niger's western region of Tahoua, close to the border with Mali, a security source told Xinhua on Monday.
According to the source, who requested anonymity, the perpetrators, coming in large numbers on motorcycles, attacked Intazayenne, Bakorate and other locations, burnt down houses and opened fire on the local population.
Last week, 58 civilians were killed by suspected terrorists in the same area.
Western Niger has in recent years suffered terrorist attacks on security personnel and civilians, despite the presence of French anti-terror troops.
In January 2020, 100 civilians were killed by terrorists in the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye in this region.
