Gunmen shoot dead 2 women Supreme Court judges in Kabul
Gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court during an early morning ambush in the country's capital Sunday, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation.
The attack on the judges happened as they were travelling to their office in a court vehicle, Ahmad Fahim Qaweem, a spokesman for the court told AFP.
"Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today's attack. Their driver is wounded," Qaweem said.
"The vehicle was transporting the women judges to their office."
There are more than 200 female judges working for the country's top court, the spokesman added.
Kabul police confirmed the attack.
"They were judges working for the Supreme Court," said Jamshid Rasuli, spokesman for the attorney general's office.
Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months, especially in Kabul where a new trend of targeted killings of high-profile figures have sown fear and chaos in the restive city.
The latest attack comes just two days after the Pentagon announced it had cut troop levels in Afghanistan to 2,500, their lowest numbers during the nearly two decades of war.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate divided by party gives Kamala Harris powerful tiebreaker role
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte to plough ahead with parliament vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK must not do trade deals with rights abusers, foreign minister says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beirut blast chemicals possibly linked to Syrian businessmen: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN says nations failing to fund climate adaptation to help vulnerable countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US economist Roubini expects violence, cyber attacks during Joe Biden’s term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast: Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss find $10 billion in suspicious Venezuelan funds: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navalny plans to return to Russia after recovery in Germany
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong finance chief expects jobless rate to top 16-year high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France wants suspension of 'poisonous' US-Europe trade spat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: Dominic Raab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran urges UN watchdog not to publish 'unnecessary' details on nuclear program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump asks appeals court to let him dodge rape accuser suit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox