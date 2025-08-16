Gunpowder factory blast in Russia's Ryazan kills 11, injures 130

A blast occurred in a gunpowder factory in Russia's Ryazan region, killing at least 11 people and injuring at least 130 more. Emergency Ministry employees work in the debris of an industrial plant after a fire at the facility in the Shilovsky District, Ryazan region.(AP)

Russian state officials quoted in an AFP report said on Saturday that the blast took place at a factory in the Ryazan region, around 250 kilometres (155 miles) southeast of Moscow. Independent media reported that it was a gunpowder plant. Emergency crews were on the spot and said they were working around the clock to clear the damage caused by the blast.

"Unfortunately, 11 people were killed," the emergency situations ministry said on social media, publishing photographs of debris and severe damage to a building.

According to the ministry, 130 people were injured in the blast.

There was no official cause given for the fire, nor was it said what the factory produced. Ukrainian drones have previously targeted military and economic infrastructure in the Ryazan region.

The explosion happened at the Elastik gunpowder and ammunition factory, AFP reported, quoting independent media reports.

A blast had previously occurred in the same factory back in 2021, which had killed 17 people at the time. Working in factories in Russia is considered quite dangerous, and fatal accidents involving workers are not uncommon in the country.

A day of mourning in Ryazan

The Ryazan region will observe a day of mourning for the lives lost in the factory blast, local authorities announced.

"Flags will be lowered on the territory of the whole region," Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said on Telegram.

The blast comes amid Russia’s war in Ukraine that has been raging for more than three years. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Alaska for talks to end the war

While no agreement came from the talks, both sides called the discussions fruitful and said some headway was made.

Russia has reportedly lost many soldiers and equipment in the war so far, even though they have gained about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Wars bring more pressure on ammunition factories, making the already dangerous environment even more deadly sometimes.