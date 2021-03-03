Pak senate polls: Gurdeep Singh becomes first minority leader to win Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Gurdeep Singh of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Wednesday became the first turban-clad Sikh representative from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan's Senate when he defeated rival candidates on a minority seat by a huge margin in the election to the upper chamber of Parliament.
Singh secured 103 votes in the House of 145 whereas Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazlur) candidate Ranjeet Singh secured just 25 votes and Asif Bhatti of the Awami National Party received 12.
The Election Commission authorities informed that five votes of minority candidates were rejected by the Presiding Officer.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmud Khan had claimed that Singh would secure 102 votes whereas he obtained one more vote indicating that one Opposition member also voted in his favour.
Singh, who hails from Swat district, is the first turban-clad Sikh representative from the province in the Senate.
Hindu community leader Haroon Sarabdiyal hailed the election of Singh as Senator from the province, saying it's good omen for the minority community.
The total strength of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is 94. The extra votes were polled by the members of the parliamentary parties supporting the PTI in the province.
The members of the Senate - the upper house of parliament - are elected for six-year terms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 injured in suspected 'terrorist' attack stabbing in Sweden
- The assailant was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police when he was taken into custody, following the attack in the southern Swedish city in mid-afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Now is not the time': Top US health official warns against easing Covid curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurdeep Singh becomes first minority leader to win Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa Covid virus strain offers immunity against other variants: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water crisis continues in Mississippi after over two weeks since storms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon hesitated on sending National Guard to Capitol riot: US General
- Meanwhile, the Capitol Police disclosed the existence of intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the US Capitol on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Philip 'slightly improving': Duchess Camilla on father-in-law's health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar security forces kill at least 33 protestors: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol on March 4
- The threat comes nearly two months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a violent insurrection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden signs off on tighter eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-PM Gilani's party defeats Pak PM Imran Khan's candidate in senate polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak should be on FATF ‘black list’ for role in Afghanistan: Canadian think tank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC probes alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories
- Israel foreign minister called it “an act of moral and legal bankruptcy” and said Israel “will take every step necessary to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former top White House doctor drank on duty, made sexual comments: Report
- The investigation reportedly led to the conclusion that Ronny Jackson failed to treat his subordinates with dignity and respect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox