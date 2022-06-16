Ex US lawmaker underlines dire need to expand H-1B visa programme amid inflation

Underlining the dire need to expand the H-1B visa programme, a former Congresswoman on Wednesday told a US Senate committee that the operation and implementation of the work visa for foreign workers has not kept pace with the country's needs.

The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Tens of thousands of workers from countries like India and China get hired by American technology companies every year.

“In 2005, 85,000 visas were available. Today, nearly 20 years later, 85,000 visas are available. There are many promising options for expanding skilled immigration,” Mia Love, a former Republican lawmaker and top political commentator said during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on strengthening the workforce.

Love, who is also the national outreach director of Utah University, stressed that worker shortage is fuelling record-high inflation in the United States. The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 75 basis points, the biggest increase since 1994, in a bid to contain rampant inflation.

“Today's labour shortage contributes to high prices for food, health care and basic needs. The damage of today's worker shortage is evident across the economy. Opening more avenues for immigrant workers will help tame inflation and encourage economic growth,” Love said.

Bill introduced for automatic right to work to H-1B spouses in US

Citing a research finding, she told the committee that expansion of high-skilled immigration will boost economic growth, expand American businesses, and provide more opportunities for the most disadvantaged Americans.

“According to the research by the Centre of Growth and Opportunity, H-1B visa has been a valuable component of the US immigration system since 1990, but its operation has not kept pace with the country's needs,” she said in response to a question.

Last month, the Biden administration offered a reprieve tocertain categories of immigrants, including those seeking green cards and spouses of H-1B visa holders, by permitting them to use their expired work permits for an additional 18 months. The six-month extension period will automatically be extended to up to 540 days from the expiration date stated on the current Employment Authorisation Cards (EADs).

