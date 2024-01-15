close_game
News / World News / Hamas airs video that purportedly shows dead bodies of two Israeli hostages

Hamas airs video that purportedly shows dead bodies of two Israeli hostages

Reuters
Jan 15, 2024

Israel-Hamas War: The video showed third Israeli hostage, Noa Argamani, saying the two were killed by "our own IDF strikes," referring to the Israseli military

Palestinian militant group Hamas aired a new video on Monday that purportedly showed the dead bodies of Israeli hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billowing over central Gaza following Israeli strikes on January 1, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas.(Representational)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billowing over central Gaza following Israeli strikes on January 1, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas.(Representational)

The video showed a third Israeli hostage, Noa Argamani, saying the two were killed by "our own IDF strikes," referring to the Israseli military

