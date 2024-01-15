Hamas airs video that purportedly shows dead bodies of two Israeli hostages
Reuters |
Jan 15, 2024 10:54 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: The video showed third Israeli hostage, Noa Argamani, saying the two were killed by "our own IDF strikes," referring to the Israseli military
Palestinian militant group Hamas aired a new video on Monday that purportedly showed the dead bodies of Israeli hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky.
The video showed a third Israeli hostage, Noa Argamani, saying the two were killed by "our own IDF strikes," referring to the Israseli military
