Hamas airs video that purportedly shows dead bodies of two Israeli hostages

Palestinian militant group Hamas aired a new video on Monday that purportedly showed the dead bodies of Israeli hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky. Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billowing over central Gaza following Israeli strikes on January 1, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas.(Representational)

The video showed a third Israeli hostage, Noa Argamani, saying the two were killed by "our own IDF strikes," referring to the Israseli military