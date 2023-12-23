close_game
Hamas loses contact with group keeping 5 Israeli hostages: 'Have been killed'

Mallika Soni
Dec 23, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The group believes the hostages were killed during an Israeli raid.

Hamas said that it has lost contact with the group responsible for five Israeli hostages being held captive in the Gaza Strip amid Israeli bombardment. The group believes the hostages were killed during an Israeli raid, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of Hamas' armed wing Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.(Reuters)
This comes as Hamas health ministry said that dozens of Palestinians were killed this week and publicly "executed" during an Israeli military operation in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli "massacre resulted in the death of dozens" of people in the Jabalia camp and Jabalia town, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, adding, “They also executed dozens of citizens in the streets.”

The war which erupted after a Hamas attack on October 7, which left around 1,140 people killed in Israel, most of them civilians. Hamas also abducted around 250 people, 129 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza. Israel launched a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, where 20,057 people have been killed, mostly women and children.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

