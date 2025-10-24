Hamas ready to relinquish Gaza control to technocrats post-war: Report

Hamas and other main Palestinian factions announced on Friday that they had agreed to let an independent committee of technocrats take charge of governing post-war Gaza. Notably, Hamas and its allied factions have repeatedly opposed any foreign administration of Gaza as proposed in Trump’s plan and have so far refused calls to disarm. Palestinians walk through the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in the Al-Shati camp, in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)(AP)

In a meeting held in Cairo, the groups decided to transfer “the administration of the Gaza Strip to a temporary Palestinian committee made up of independent technocrats, which will oversee daily affairs and essential services in coordination with Arab nations and international organisations,” according to a joint statement, news agency AFP reported.

The statement added that the groups had agreed to work together on forming a unified position “to confront the challenges facing the Palestinian cause.”

Marco Rubio in Israel

The announcement comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Israel on Thursday, the latest in a series of top Washington officials seeking to strengthen the fragile truce.

As part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, an international security force composed of Arab and Muslim allies would be deployed to stabilise Gaza as Israeli forces withdraw, while a transitional authority would assume control of the territory’s administration from Hamas.

About 200 US troops are operating alongside the Israeli military and delegations from other countries at the centre, coordinating the stabilisation and reconstruction of Gaza.

“I think we have a lot to be proud of in the first 10 days, 11 days, 12 days of implementation, where we have faced real challenges along the way,” Rubio said.

Gaza truce

On 10 October, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, pausing the two-year-long conflict.

Meanwhile, civilians displaced by the war continued to struggle. On Thursday, the World Health Organization said that aid delivery to Gaza had seen little improvement since the ceasefire, and hunger levels showed no noticeable decrease.