Hamas releases new ‘Proof of Life’ footage of 2 hostages held in Gaza

On Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas released ‘proof of life’ videos of two hostages being held in Gaza. Hostages Keith Siegel and Omri Miran held by Hamas in Gaza.

The two men in the footage have been identified by the volunteer-based campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum as Keith Siegel (64) and Omri Miran (46). Appearing on the video, the hostages call out in Hebrew, praying for a deal to be struck so that they and other captives may be returned.

The Times of Israel has outrightly declared the three-minute-long video as “new propaganda.” The footage has the two men identifying themselves and addressing their families.

While the video is undated, Miran says that he's been held captive for 202 days. On the other hand, Siegel slips in the Passover holiday mention, implying that the videos were recently filmed.

Israel deems these videos “deplorable psychological warfare,” as it claims to have encountered several other similar videos before. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum is more focussed on urging the government to "do everything to approve a deal to return the hostages before Independence Day (May 14), for the living to be rehabilitated, and the murdered to be buried with dignity.”

The campaign group reportedly confirmed Seigel and Miran as two individuals who were kidnapped during the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel.

Siegel and Miran's videos have followed just days after the militant group lent a live look at hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Presumably coerced to speak up under duress, Miran says, “The situation here is unpleasant, difficult, and there are many bombs.”

Per The Times of Israel, Siegel is a dual US citizen who was abducted with his wife from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. His wife, Aviva Siegel (62), was released from captivity in the November deal along with dozens of other hostages. On the other hand, Miran was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz.