Hamas to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander after 580+ days

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday announced that it will release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old soldier, after more than 580 days of captivity. The young man is believed to be the last surviving American hostage. This handout picture provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows an image grab from a video released by Hamas's armed wing Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades on April 12, 2025, of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, held in the Gaza Strip since the October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel.(AFP file)

A senior Hamas official told Reuters that the release would likely happen on Tuesday. The move is part of efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and allow humanitarian aid to enter the war-ravaged Gaza strip.

Watch | Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander slams Netanyahu's ‘lies’, Donald Trump in new video by Hamas

An unnamed source also said that direct four-way talks were held between officials from the US, Qatar, Egypt and Hamas to secure Alexander's release.

Exiled Gaza Hamas chief, Khalil al-Hayya, said efforts to facilitate his release were jointly carried out by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. “The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed-upon manner,” he added.

The announcement of Alexander's release comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East. Washington's special envoy, Adam Boehler, said, “It’s a positive step forward, and we would also ask that Hamas release the bodies of four other Americans that were taken.”

Watch | Hamas releases video of Israeli hostage: ‘The real psychological warfare is not seeing my son’

The family of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander said on Sunday they expected his release “in the coming days” after Hamas announced it would free him.

In a statement shared by the Families and Missing Families Forum campaign group, the family said it had been informed of the announcement and was “in constant communication with the US administration about his expected release in the coming days.”

Egypt and Qatar welcomed Hamas's decision to release Alexander from Gaza, as part of direct talks with the United States towards a ceasefire.

In a joint statement, the countries, who along with the US have mediated talks between Hamas and Israel, called it “a gesture of goodwill and an encouraging step toward a return to the negotiating table to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of prisoners and detainees, and ensure the safe and unhindered flow of aid to address the tragic conditions in the strip.”

Reacting to the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country would not stop fighting in Gaza even while negotiations with Hamas take place.

“According to Israel's policy, the negotiations will take place under fire with a commitment to achieving all the objectives of the war,” said a statement from Netanyahu's office.

Israel has vowed to continue its war until Hamas releases the remaining 59 hostages and Gaza is demilitarised. The militant group has offered to release all remaining hostages if Israel pulls out completely from Gaza and has rejected demands to lay down its arms.

(With inputs from agencies)