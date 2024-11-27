Harry's potential UK return up in the air as Meghan ‘never wants to step foot’ in England again, expert claims

Royal author Omid Scobie suggested that Meghan Markle "never wants to step foot" in England again, which could be a problem for Prince Harry if he plans to return to the UK. The Sussexes left the royal family in 2020 and eventually moved to Montecito, California. This is where they live at present, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry's potential UK return up in the air as Meghan ‘never wants to step foot’ in England again, expert says (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

Despite Harry’s feud with the royal family, he has travelled to the UK several times. In February, the Duke of Sussex visited the UK to meet King Charles after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

The last time both Harry and Meghan visited the UK together was in 2022, to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Scobie believes that Meghan does not intend to return.

Meghan Markle ‘never wants to step foot in England again’

Scobie wrote in his bombshell book, Endgame, that Meghan "never wants to step foot in England again" as she "never really felt at home" when she lived there. He also alleged that Meghan "never wants to be involved in the British monarchy again."

Scobie, however, suggested that Harry is "ready to forget" about his differences and disagreements with his family. He quoted Harry as saying, "I'm ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows: who really cares at this point?"

Harry previously spoke about his family and opened up about plans for more trips to the UK. Appearing on Good Morning America, he previously said, "So my family and my life in California is as it is. I have got other trips planned. That would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so you know, I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Royal fans have speculated that there may be peace talks between Harry and the royal family in the future. However, what the Duke of Sussex and his wife will eventually plan to do remains uncertain.