Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

‘He knows how to win’: Donald Trump says not worried for Boris Johnson

Johnson faces a revolt in the House of Commons over the possibility of a no deal exit from the European Union, but Trump told reporters his friend was “going to be okay.”

world Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:14 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump voiced confidence Wednesday in embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, insisting: “He knows how to win.”

Johnson faces a revolt in the House of Commons over the possibility of a no deal exit from the European Union, but Trump told reporters his friend was “going to be okay.”

“Boris is a friend of mine, and he’s going at it. There’s no question about it,” he said.

“I watched him this morning. He’s in there fighting. He knows how to win. Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him. He’s going to be okay.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 06:14 IST

