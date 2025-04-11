Helicopter crash in New York's Hudson River kills 6; Siemens CEO, family aboard

A tourist helicopter crashed into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, killing all six aboard, including three children, Reuters reported. Mayor Eric Adams said the deceased included a family from Spain and the pilot. Emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey U.S., April 10, 2025. (Reuters)

Two of the victims were initially taken to a hospital but later succumbed to their injuries, according to news agency AFP.

While officials have not yet publicly identified those killed in the crash, the New York Post reported that those onboard included Agustín Escobar, the president and CEO of Siemens in Spain, his wife and their three children.

"At this time, all six victims have been removed from the water. And sadly, all six victims have been pronounced deceased," Mayor Eric Adams said at a media briefing, adding that it was a "heartbreaking and tragic crash."

Reacting to the crash, US President Donald Trump said, “Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Looks like six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us. The footage of the accident is horrendous.”

“God bless the families and friends of the victims. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and his talented staff are on it. Announcements as to exactly what took place, and how, will be made shortly!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth.

According to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the Bell 206 chopper, operated by New York Helicopter Tours, had departed at about 3pm from a downtown helicopter pad and flew north over the Hudson.

It turned south when it reached the George Washington Bridge and crashed minutes later, hitting the water upside down and getting submerged near Lower Manhattan at around 3:15pm, Tisch added.

Videos shared on social media of the crash showed what appeared to be a large object plunging into the river; it was followed seconds later by what appeared to be a helicopter blade. Soon after, emergency and police boats circled around that river patch.

A witness, Bruce Wall, told the Associated Press that he saw the helicopter “falling apart” midair, with the tail and propeller coming off. The propeller was still spinning without the aircraft as it fell, he claimed.

The skies over Manhattan are routinely filled with planes and helicopters, both private recreational aircraft and commercial and tourist flights.

In 2018, a charter helicopter offering “open door” flights crashed into the East River, killing five. In 2009, a collision between a plane and a tourist helicopter over the Hudson River killed nine people, reported the Associated Press.