Van Gogh self-portrait found, hidden behind 'Head of a Peasant Woman'
- National Galleries of Scotland said on Thursday art conservators made the discovery, believed to be a first for a UK institution, during an x-ray examination of Van Gogh's 1885 artwork "Head of a Peasant Woman" for an upcoming exhibition.
A self-portrait of Dutch post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh has been uncovered hidden behind one of his paintings.
National Galleries of Scotland said on Thursday art conservators made the discovery, believed to be a first for a UK institution, during an x-ray examination of Van Gogh's 1885 artwork "Head of a Peasant Woman" for an upcoming exhibition.
It said the x-ray showed "a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat with a neckerchief loosely tied at the throat. He fixes the viewer with an intense stare, the right side of his face in shadow and his left ear clearly visible".
The image was hidden behind cardboard and layers of glue.
"When we saw the x-ray for the first time of course we were hugely excited," senior paintings conservator Lesley Stevenson said in a video shared by National Galleries of Scotland.
"Such a major discovery happens once, twice in a conservator's lifetime... To have an image, as elusive as it presently is, is something very, very special."
Van Gogh is known to have often re-used his canvases, working on their reverse as well.
National Galleries of Scotland said its experts were looking at how to remove the glue and cardboard covering the self-portrait without damaging "Head of a Peasant Woman".
The x-ray image will feature at the July 30-Nov. 13 exhibition, called "A Taste for Impressionism", at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Soldiers empowered to use force to stop loss of property, life
The Sri Lankan army on Thursday authorised the members of the armed forces and the police to exercise their force to prevent destruction of life and property. This comes after the military establishment refused acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe's directive to use force on the protesters. The Sri Lankan army statement comes in wake of the anti-government protests which continue amid the exit of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa from Sri Lanka.
-
China's Shanghai issues red alert over heat conditions for 3rd time this summer
As China reels under extreme heat conditions, Shanghai - the city of 25 million residents - has issued its highest 'red alert' for extreme heat for the third time this summer on Thursday. Reportedly, the temperatures are expected to rise to at least 40 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. In the last five days, Shanghai has issued three alerts over the heat conditions.
-
Italy govt in crisis, may fall after ally backs out of trust vote: Report
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government appeared close to collapse on Thursday after the 5-Star Movement, one of its members, said it would not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote. The 5-Star decision plunges Italy into political uncertainty, risks undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, and could lead to early national elections in the autumn.
-
Pakistani reporter explains why she slapped boy on camera after video goes viral
Pakistani reporter Maira Hashmi whose video of slapping a boy on camera went viral has now issued a clarification explaining her action. Initially, the reports claimed that the boy was heckling the reporters. But now the 24-year-old journalist Maira Hashmi, who was reporting on the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan on July 9, has shared her side of the story via a Twitter post. When the video went viral, Twitter was left divided.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Maldives for Singapore, from where he will head to Saudi Arabia, the Associated Press reported. The 73-year-old leader boarded a Saudi Airlines plane on Wednesday that will take him to Singapore and then to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a Maldives government official told AP. Rajapaksa had left Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning with his wife and two bodyguards. He was welcomed at the airport by speaker Mohamed Nasheed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics